FINANCE LAW – A paragraph declared non-compliant with the Constitution

The last paragraph of article 20 of the initial Finance Law is judged to be non-compliant with the Constitution by the High Constitutional Court in a judgment rendered last Tuesday. Indeed, after the adoption of the bill by the two Houses of Parliament, the finance law passes to the HCC for constitutionality control.

The majority of the content of the text is valid except for this paragraph of article 20 which should be removed from the law referred according to the judgment rendered by the Ambohidahy institution. Note that the paragraph in question deals with the creation and collection by the ministry in charge of crafts of a fee for rights relating to the certification of craft products intended for export. In principle, this paragraph will be removed from the text of the law which will soon be promulgated in order to be able to enter into force.

Ravo Andriantsalama