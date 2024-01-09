FINANCE LAW – The guide for citizens available

A laudable initiative. That of the Ministry of Economy and Finance. Facilitate the reading of the 2024 finance law. Through a synthetic summary of the essentials in a brochure entitled “Citizens’ Budget”. It will no longer be necessary to go through the voluminous document given to parliamentarians to be aware of the subtleties of the finance law, often presented as a most complicated exercise for ordinary people. This time, simply download it from the website of the Ministry of Economy and Finance, MEF, to find out everything.

For example, with regard to debt services, a little-discussed macroeconomic subject, it is indicated that for “external debt, the amount of debt recorded in the 2024 finance law amounts to 914.3 billion ariary, with 631.9 billion ariary in principal and 282.4 billion ariary in interest. It decreased by 94.5 billion ariary, a drop of 9.4% compared to the 2023 Finance Law. Concerning the internal debt, for the year 2024, the charges are estimated at 372.7 billion ariary. ‘ariary, mainly covering interest on Treasury Bills and advances from Banky Foiben’i Madagasikara’.

Still in this effort to make this 2024 finance law visible, graphs and illustrative animations accompany the texts. The comparisons are thus obvious. Which prompts summary analyses. This finance law is placed under the seal of a new presidential mandate with predefined global orientations. Also “public expenditure for the year 2024 reaches 16,332.8 billion ariary, of which 50.5% is allocated to investments and 17.2% to operating expenditure (excluding balance). Compared to the Finance Law of 2023, expenditure increased by 212.2 billion ariary, which is equivalent to an increase of 1.3%.

It remains for everyone to make their own assessments. The consultation is free.

Eric Ranjalahy