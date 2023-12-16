#Financial #boutique #Stormharbour #enters #insolvency #proceedings

The company of António Caçorino, who during the troika years advised the IGCP in analyzing controversial swaps of public companies, comes to an end. He advised 26 billion in transactions in Portugal.

StormHarbour, a financial company based in London, headed by the Portuguese António Caçorino, entered into a controlled liquidation process since February 10th this year, according to a document to which Jornal Económico had access. When contacted, the manager preferred not to comment.

The financial boutique that participated in several relevant operations in Portugal, providing investment banking services, has already appointed two insolvency administrators, Henry Anthony Shinners and Adam Henry Stephens, from Evelyn Partners, a company specializing in insolvency management.

The report reveals that the liquidating administrators are trying to promote solutions to make the company viable, namely the sale in a process similar to a Special Revitalization Process (PER).

StormHarbour stopped operating due to financial difficulties. It is recalled that StormHarbour Securities LLP in 2021 reported losses of 2.9 million pounds.

Content reserved for subscribers. To read the full version, access JE Reader here