“Financial communication promotes a healthy financial ecosystem”, explains the coordinator of Postgraduate Studies at Católica

#Financial #communication #promotes #healthy #financial #ecosystem #explains #coordinator #Postgraduate #Studies #Católica

Understanding and mastering the art of communicating about financial matters is an increasingly pressing need. Financial communication is today a foundation for building a solid and transparent financial future.

Filipa Oliveira, coordinator of the Postgraduate Course in Financial Communication, explained to Executive the importance of financial communication and training new talents in this area.

What does the Postgraduate Degree in Financial Communication consist of and with what objective was it created?

The financial world has a particular language and dynamics, meaning its communication will always have to be carried out by professionals who understand its specificities. With a financial and communication component, this postgraduate course aims to challenge graduates to develop communication strategies adapted to the organizational financial system. It was created with the aim of responding to organizations and professionals operating in an increasingly competitive, complex and unpredictable financial environment.

How do you specifically define financial communication?

The science of communication is quite elastic and can adapt its means and principles to each sector. Although each sector has its own particularities and language, the complexity of themes and the regulatory environment in the financial system, as well as the more demanding relationship with shareholders, investors, analysts, regulators and the financial community in general, make such training an essential. The ability to manage financial communication effectively is essential to maintain transparency, build trust with all these stakeholders and facilitate informed decision-making. It involves transmitting complex financial information in a clear and understandable way, meeting the needs of various stakeholders.

What is the need to train new talents in such a specific area?

Clear and timely financial communication plays a key role in shaping perceptions, influencing market dynamics and promoting a healthy financial ecosystem. This postgraduate course comes after a need was detected on the part of large, medium and small companies, including start-ups that emerge in the financial environment, namely fintechs. But also by professionals in more concrete areas of communication, such as consultants or journalists, who deal with financial content and information.

How do you analyze the faculty responsible for this Postgraduate Course?

In our postgraduate courses, we seek to build a faculty specialized in the theoretical and practical components of the scientific areas in question, which combine theoretical and research experience with the practical component of professional development.

Thus, we count on the collaboration of professionals from organizations such as Cunha e Vaz & Associados, Euronext Lisbon, Semanário NOVO, Mota-Engil or The Navigator Company, who join the teaching staff specialized in different areas of communication at the Faculty of Human Sciences of Portuguese Catholic University.

How does postgraduate studies promote the integration of professionals from such diverse areas, such as communication consultancy, journalism and the financial sector?

The course offers a curricular plan focused on strategic thinking about financial communication and is structured into four components. Firstly, trainees will be exposed to the fundamentals of communication and financial topics.

This is followed by a component that aims to equip students with skills that increase their communicational effectiveness, exploring topics such as influence, storytelling, orality, financial literacy, among others. The last two components explore the strategy, plan and execution of Financial Communication.

How is interaction between different professionals encouraged throughout the course?

The program is aimed at middle and senior management, from public and private companies, with an interest in the topic of financial communication and/or those responsible for institutional communication, institutional relations, relations with investors, financial and legal, who deal with financial operations. It also covers professionals in the areas of management, journalism, consultancy, auditing, among others who wish to acquire skills in the development of financial communication.

Having professionals from such diverse areas is extremely rich and we want to make the most of the trainees’ experiences, so the pedagogical model of the classes will be theoretical/practical, but with a greater practical and experiential nature.

Training is organized using active methods so that trainees acquire skills, while also promoting individual and group critical reflection.