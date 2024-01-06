FINANCIAL INCLUSION – La Paositra Malagasy launches into microfinance services

Richard Ranarison, director general of the Malagasy Post Office

PAOMA announces that it wants to follow suit towards financial inclusion in rural areas by developing credit offers offered by its Microfinance Institution IMF credit. All at the lowest possible rates.

Develop microfinance services and financial inclusion even in rural areas. An idea that several institutions have looked into, notably Paositra Malagasy (PAOMA) which intends to extend financial services in all its ramifications across the entire island from this year. Currently, credit offers in rural areas are rare or almost non-existent, penalizing farmers, but also the population in general. This is why the IMF-Crédit offer will be launched within a few months in order to compensate for this lack, in any way possible.

According to Richard Ranarison, director general of the post office, this initiative started from an observation. “We know well that many Malagasy people living in rural areas also want to benefit from credit offers but cannot access them due to the scarcity of microfinance services. La Paositra Malagasy, however, has more than two hundred and fifty representations throughout the island, just imagine if all these agencies were also active in offering credit in rural areas. Not only for farmers but for all kinds of social categories,” he confided yesterday during a press breakfast at the Colbert hotel. With its ramifications, Paositra Malagasy is one of the major players in the financial sector in the Big Island. By investing in these Microfinance Institutions, it aims to be a pioneer in the field of financial inclusion.

Over the course of this year, just over one hundred and fifty agencies will be equipped with this offer. Perhaps a boon for populations living in rural areas. However, a fact not to be overlooked is that the Big Island has just under thirty microfinance institutions if we refer to last year’s figures. This is both a booming sector but which also remains vulnerable, in particular due to several factors, which push customers to withdraw, we mention here interest rates which are sometimes criticized. On this point, the CEO of PAOMA would like to reassure. “As we all know, interest rates are extremely expensive for these credit offers provided by other MFIs. PAOMA knows what it is getting into. Our objective is to lower these interest rates as much as possible for the benefit of all and to encourage everyone to use money, thus invigorating the country’s economy. No clue has yet filtered out on the details of these offers nor on these famous interest rates at ground level. These have been the subject of recurring criticism for years because of their percentage often considered inaccessible for the average farmer and not only…

Itamara Randriamamonjy