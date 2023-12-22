Fincantieri will build a cable-laying ship for Prysmian Group

Vard, the Norwegian subsidiary of the Fincantieri Group, has signed a contract for the design and construction of a cable vessel for Prysmian Group, world leader in the sector of cable systems for energy and telecommunications. The value of the contract is in the order of 230 million euros.

This is the third cable-laying vessel that Vard will build for Prysmian Group after the “Mona Lisa”, which Vard is building, and the “Leonardo da Vinci”, delivered in 2021. The unit will consolidate the largest fleet in the sector.

The cable vessel will be the evolution of the “Mona Lisa” class. With a length of approximately 185 m and a width of approximately 34 m, the new vessel will be equipped with advanced solutions for cable installation, such as three rotating platforms with a total capacity of 19,000 tonnes, making it among the cable layers with the most high load capacity on the market and which allow us to reduce transport times from the factory to the site, thus improving the overall efficiency of the project.

The towing force, exceeding 180 tons, will allow complex installation operations to be carried out by simultaneously laying and burying cables (up to 4 cables) using several plows, for unparalleled optimization of offshore operations. The vessel will be equipped with state-of-the-art DP3 dynamic positioning and seakeeping systems and will be delivered in Q4 2026.

Pierroberto Folgiero, CEO and general manager of Fincantiericommented: “This order strengthens our technological partnership with Prysmian: this is the third unit we have built for this prestigious client after the “Leonardo da Vinci” and the “Mona Lisa”. A further important signal of the leading role that Fincantieri is playing in the offshore market”.

Source and image @Fincantieri

