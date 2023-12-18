Find out about the two types of support for paying your mortgage loan installment

#Find #types #support #paying #mortgage #loan #installment

You can now ask your bank to fix your mortgage loan installment for 2 years, with a 30% discount on Euribor. In this week’s Contas-poupança report we explained why you should be careful with this support and why you should simulate to find out if you are entitled to the support (yes, without any problem) from the mortgage interest subsidy.

Two supports available

You currently have at least two important supports if you are having difficulty paying your mortgage:

fixing the benefit for 2 years (at 70% of Euribor) and

the interest subsidy by the State.

Interest subsidy

Let’s start with the bonus. Thousands of Portuguese people are entitled to help of up to 800 euros per year to pay interest, but they have not yet applied to the bank. Do you want to know if you are entitled?

This help is for those who:

purchased a house by March 15, 2023,

up to 250 thousand euros and

with variable rate.

It goes up to those in the 6th step of the IRS (i.e., those with income of up to around €39,791 per year).

Effort rate greater than 35%

You cannot have more than €29,786.66 in savings or investments.

If you meet the requirements, you can and should make the request at your bank. Most of them even have an online form to fill out on your computer or cell phone. Then just wait for the response.

If the request is accepted, the bank deposits between 75 and 100% of what you are paying above 3% interest into your account.

For a credit of 100 thousand euros, we are talking about monthly support of 60 or 70 euros. If you are convinced that you meet the conditions, ask for this support as soon as possible. It is retroactive to January.

This interest subsidy support has no disadvantages. It is in fact support in the strict sense.

Fixing the mortgage loan installment – ​​I have already received my simulation

Fixing the benefit for 2 years

Setting the mortgage loan installment for 2 years is a support, but it will be very expensive. You also have to make the request to the bank, using the forms you find online or at bank branches, but unlike the interest subsidy, this possibility is for all customers regardless of income, amounts and effort rate. The problem is that if you don’t pay now, you pay later and more expensively.

With this measure, although the installment drops by around 50, 60 or 70 euros per month (depending on the amount owed), what you will pay monthly is 100% of the interest you would have to pay if you did not take part in this support.

What will actually decrease is the amortization value. That is, during the two years he postpones what he owed to the bank, but the interest is never forgiven.

Let’s look at an example. With the fixation, this customer’s payment would drop from €526.55 to €464.75 over the next 2 years.

I would not pay €1,860.22 during this period, but in 6 years the installment – ​​if the data remained the same – would be €551.59.

All things considered, lowering and maintaining the installment now would cost €1,256.23 more until the end of the contract. Financially, it’s a bad deal.

The positive part is that it is not marked at Banco de Portugal. It is a regular renegotiation, which is noted based on “Decree-Law 91/2023” and not due to non-compliance.

If, however, you change banks, you can maintain support. Having signed up is not an impediment to switching to a bank that offers you a lower spread.

And don’t forget that it’s an excellent time to repay your mortgage loan, not only because the interest rates are very high, but also because you are exempt from the early repayment fee until the end of 2024.

It can even be good for anyone who wants to transfer credit to another bank.

Don’t forget that you can meet the requirements to request an interest subsidy. Place the order and see if you are eligible. This support, which can reach up to 800 euros, is worth taking advantage of. The fixing of installments is really only for those who are in distress, because in the end they will pay more.

