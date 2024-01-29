find out how much extra you will pay to top up – Executive Digest

Fuel prices are rising again from today. “The evolution of prices in euros points to an increase in the price of ‘diesel’ by 3 cents per liter and 95 gasoline by 2.5 cents per liter”, a source from an oil company told ‘Executive Digest’.

In the same sense, at gas stations next to hypermarkets, the so-called ‘low-cost’, “the trend for this week is for an increase of 0.0187 euros in 95 gasoline and 0.0199 euros in diesel”, explained another source.

After a ‘roller coaster’ start to the year, fuel prices have been showing an upward trend. In 2024, 95 gasoline has already risen 2.1 cents, the same as diesel, which has become 1.3 cents more expensive as of today.

Data from the General Directorate of Energy and Geology (DGEG) show that the average price of a liter of gasoline in Portugal currently costs 1,664 euros while diesel is worth 1,580 euros. However, quotes may vary across gas stations, as the price set on the network also takes into account the level of competition, supply and demand in each market and the level of fixed costs at each station.

Portugal has the 10th most expensive 95 gasoline in Europe

The most recent fuel bulletin from the European Commission indicates that Portugal has the 10th most expensive 95 gasoline in Europe, around 1.3 cents below the European average and 12.6 cents more expensive than in Spain. Diesel occupies 14th place in the European ranking.

The price difference between Portugal and Spain results from the tax burden, since, without taxes, the price of gasoline is cheaper in Portugal. Without the tax burden, each liter of 95 gasoline in Portugal would cost 77 cents, that is, less than the almost 80 cents in Spain.

Among EU countries, Denmark has the most expensive 95 gasoline on the Old Continent: 1,965 euros. Finland ‘reigns’ in diesel: 1,777 euros.

