find out how much more you will pay to top up the deposit – Executive Digest

Fuel prices change again this week and, this time, to penalize the pockets of national drivers. Thus, “the evolution of prices in euros points to an increase in the price of ‘diesel’ and 95 gasoline by up to 2 cents per liter”, a source from an oil company told ‘Executive Digest’.

In the same sense, at gas stations next to hypermarkets, the so-called ‘low-cost’, “the trend will be for an increase of 0.0159 euros for 95 gasoline and 0.0168 euros for diesel”, explained another source.

After two consecutive weeks in which fuel prices went into ‘roller coaster’ mode, fuel prices are now showing an upward trend. Since the beginning of 2024, 95 gasoline has maintained a constant price, while diesel has dropped by half a cent – ​​a margin that will be diluted from today onwards.

Data from the General Directorate of Energy and Geology (DGEG) show that the average price of a liter of gasoline in Portugal currently costs 1,645 euros while diesel is worth 1,562 euros. However, quotes may vary across gas stations, as the price set on the network also takes into account the level of competition, supply and demand in each market and the level of fixed costs at each station.

Portugal has the 10th most expensive 95 gasoline in Europe

The most recent fuel bulletin from the European Commission indicates that Portugal has the 10th most expensive 95 gasoline in Europe, around 2.8 cents below the European average and 11 cents more expensive than in Spain. Diesel occupies 16th place in the European ranking.

The price difference between Portugal and Spain results from the tax burden, since, without taxes, the price of gasoline is cheaper in Portugal. Without the tax burden, each liter of 95 gasoline in Portugal would cost 76 cents, that is, it would be cheaper than the 79 cents in Spain.

Among EU countries, Denmark has the most expensive 95 gasoline on the Old Continent: 1,952 euros. Finland ‘reigns’ in diesel: 1,782 euros.