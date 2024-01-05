#Find #signs #Apples #sad

Analytical company Counterpoint Research published statistics on sales of premium phones for the year 2023. According to the company, these are devices with a wholesale price of 600 dollars (13,500 K) and in. In practice, these are tools with a final price of 18,000 crowns (tax included and the usual mare seller).

Globally, this telephone segment represents only a quarter of the entire market, but generates 60 percent of revenue. Which is a striking disproportion that shows that the production of cheap models is a very rare industry, where it is necessary to sell large volumes, otherwise it will not pay off.

Even the production of expensive phones is not an easy task. According to Couterpoint Research, 90 percent of the premium segment belongs to just two manufacturers. Unsurprisingly, it’s Apple and Samsung. In 2022, Apple will have a 75 percent share in this segment, which dropped a little to 71 percent last year. But even that is an extremely dominant build.

Sales of premium smartphones in 2023

Samsung increased the gap by a percentage from 16 percent to 7 percent. According to Couterpoint, he was successful with the S23 series and folding models. These should then be a major element in the growth of sales in the premium segment. Apple doesn’t care about you at the moment, what could change this year.

nsk characters in the direct segment. One of the reasons is that, for the time being, there is only limited access to expensive tools outside the home market. On the contrary, on the domestic market, a large instrument with industry parameters was produced at a price below 600 dollars. How about distorting the statistics a bit.

In any case, I should be surprised that the top three in the premium smartphone segment in 2023 is Huawei with five percent. Huawei’s global production is minimal, but it broke through in the domestic market with the controversial Mate 60 Pro model. In addition, Huawei produces essentially at global prices, it is much more expensive than competitors, but consumers obviously have no problem with that.

Of the big brands, Xiaomi has a 2 percent share of the premium smartphone market and Oppo has a 1 percent share. All the rest of the market dr tyi percent.

According to Counterpoint, the premium smartphone market has grown by six percent between 2016 and 2016. Solid growth is predictable even for this year. In addition, the category of ultra-premium instruments with a wholesale price of over a thousand dollars (about 22,600 crowns) is growing. In a good year, these very expensive tools represented a third of the premium segment.

The results of the premium segment are in stark contrast to the results of the entire market, which has been in continuous decline in recent years.