Find out how to buy property at CAIXA with up to 55% discount

Realizing your dream of owning your own home is so easy

A Caixa Econômica Federal, known and loved by everyone who uses it its daily banking services, expands the dream of owning a home and plummets the prices of properties em auction.

Opportunities to bid in the competition take place online, where the highest bidders will be able to win the auctioned properties.

Auction organizers advise that buyers carry out a careful analysis of the property before making an offer. Those who wish to opt for real estate financing are advised to obtain a letter of credit before the auction closes.

According to information from the Seu Crédito Digital portal, both individuals and legal entities can participate. If the property has debts in relation to the IPTU or other condominium debts, the payment of outstanding debts will be the responsibility of the bank, where the property will be handed over completely paid for to the future resident.

Because they are auction properties, their owners were unable to pay the installments for some reason and/or contracted debts. IPTU, condominium, among others. Therefore, it is possible to get up to 55% discount on the value of the property.

It is worth saying that the properties which are part of the auctions Box are used and owned by the bank, the result of execution in financing contracts in which there was default, and have options in most Brazilian states, such as Goiás, São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro.

Box (Photo: Reproduction / Internet)

What requirements are necessary to participate in auctions?

People over 18 years old;

People under 18, as long as they are emancipated;

Legal entities domiciled or established in the national territory;

Therefore, those who are interested in participating in the auction Box and have the chance to purchase a property with a discount of up to 55%, you can consult them directly on the website Globo Auctionsthrough the link: https://www.globoleiloes.com.br/

Therefore, all information about the properties will be available on the website, including photos, location, value and payment conditions. Furthermore, to participate in the auction, which will be held on February 2, 2024, starting at 10 am, it is necessary register in advance on the auctioneer’s website.