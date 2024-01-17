Find out how to create a virtual bank card in 5 seconds

Did you know you can create a virtual bank card? Yes, it’s very easy and you can even set the value of the card, cancel whenever you want, among many other features. Learn how to create a virtual bank card.

For those who frequently make online purchases, there is nothing better than using a virtual card for this purpose. This way you can pay, in national and international online stores, without indicating the real number of your debit or credit card (American Express, MasterCard or Visa) without incurring any additional cost.

With MBNET you can generate virtual cards securely, through MB WAY. Choose the type of card you want to generate, indicate the amount to load on that card and, finally, enter the MB NET card details on the merchant’s website.

How to create a virtual bank card?

To create a virtual card, you must then open the app MBWAYthen choose option MB NET cards and then indicate whether it is a card for Single Purchasefor Various Purchasesor Recurring Payment.

It’s easy, isn’t it? Now you can easily create your card for your needs. Yes, it is possible to create multiple virtual cards.

More Interesting News