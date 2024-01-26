Find out how to save on your electricity bill

#Find #save #electricity #bill

Your electricity bill will increase in the coming months compared to last year. To avoid sudden increases, you should pay attention to the values ​​on your invoice and switch to companies that do it cheaper. Savings Accounts explains how.

Last year was an exceptional year of savings on electricity for those who had the courage to switch to companies in the indexed market. There were months when electricity was free.

On the Contas-Poupança Facebook page you can find several testimonies from people like Marco Carvalho who saved around 300 euros in six months. Or Gina Gouveia who started paying 35 euros a month instead of 70.

But this was in 2023. In 2024, it will be much more difficult to achieve these savings.

ERSE increased Network Access Tariffs for all companies and the price of electricity on the wholesale market is more or less stabilized. But that doesn’t mean you can’t save on electricity.

The secret remains the same: change your electricity company whenever you find someone offering a cheaper price than the one on your invoice.

Pay more than €0.16

When you receive your January bill, don’t be surprised if it’s about 20% higher. It will be normal. But then, look closely at the value that appears on the kWh line. If it’s above 16 cents, you’re clearly paying more than you could afford. But always remember that each case is different. It depends on whether you consume a little or a lot.

In most cases, in 10 minutes, during a lunch break, you can change electricity companies over the phone or online. Just have an invoice on hand.

A DECO survey revealed that, last year, 80% of electricity customers did not change electricity company, despite the huge savings they had. But the question is: switch to which one? This is the big question for thousands of Portuguese people. The simplest way to find out is to use simulators on the internet.

You can do it on the ERSE electricity simulator, which has all the tariffs for all companies. There are more than 300. You should understand that the same company has expensive and cheap tariffs. Being in a company does not mean that you pay the same as someone else who is also a customer. You must always be on top of your electricity bill. Always confirm prices directly with the company before switching. Simulators sometimes fail.

At the moment, the cheapest tariffs are indexed ones, but they are not for everyone. Prices vary every month depending on the price of electricity abroad. You have to be careful to exit this tariff as soon as prices increase. You can have very large savings, but the risk of rapid increases is also greater.