Find out if your organs are young or old, depending on your age

Each of us has a chronology that marks the time since our birth, but what about the age of our internal organs? Discovering the real age of your organs is more than just curiosity, it can be key to understanding your health on a deeper level and making informed decisions for your well-being.

The age of your organs provides a more accurate perspective of your internal health. It can reveal how factors such as diet, exercise and lifestyle impact the aging of your organs.

Knowing the age of your organs gives you valuable information about specific areas that might need attention. This allows you to adapt your lifestyle, focusing on areas that could benefit from positive changes.

Knowing the age of your organs empowers you by providing you with the tools to make significant changes in your life. You can take a proactive approach to improving your health and well-being as you age.

  • The key is biological aging, deterioration depending on the organs, and not chronological aging, which is what marks the date on our identity document.
  • The current best predictor of biological age is epigenetic modifications of DNA, but to do so it is necessary to obtain a tissue sample from which to extract our genetic material and that is impossible for each organ.
  • Quantifying the abundance of these proteins allows us to establish biological age. As these groups of proteins are identified by organ of origin, the estimated biological age corresponds to that of the organ of origin.
Understanding that your internal health is dynamic encourages you to commit to self-care over time. This means maintaining healthy habits as you move through life.

Discovering the age of your organs is not only scientifically fascinating, but it can also be a valuable tool for living a healthier, fuller life.

