Find out who the new French Prime Minister is who comes out as homosexual

Member of a ‘well-to-do’ family, Gabriel Attal, who becomes the youngest head of French government in its entire history, grew up in Paris, where he studied at the Alsace School, a private educational institution of choice for wealthy families. political and artistic figures in Paris.

Son of Yves Attal, a lawyer and film director with Jewish and Tunisian origins who died in 2015, and Marie de Couriss, from an Orthodox family in Odessa, Ukraine, Gabriel Attal, the new head of the French government, is 34 years old old, and is the eldest of his parents’ three children.

Today, he is the most popular politician in France, and his choice by Emmanuel Macron is seen as a way to counter the popularity of Marine Le Pen, the leader of the far right.

His political career is described by the Guardian as a “spectacular trajectory”, even for someone with his “privileged background”, as the young man jumped from a mere intern in the Ministry of Health office, in 2012, to the second highest position of the French State.

Gabriel Attal recalled in 2019, to a French newspaper, that before his father passed away, he prepared him to deal with the world outside his home, saying that, despite being “Orthodox”, he would feel “Jewish throughout his entire life”. life”, because he would constantly be the target of “anti-Semitism because of his name”.

Among other things, Gabriel Attal is so far the first French head of government to come out as homosexual, a situation that makes France one of the other European countries with LGBT leaders, similar to Elio di Rupo, in Belgium, Leo Varadkar, in Ireland, or Xavier Bettel, in Luxembourg. In 2009, for example, in Iceland, Jóhanna Sigurðardóttir became the first openly homosexual head of government in the Western world. Ana Brnabic has held the position of Prime Minister of Serbia since June 2017.

Gabtriel Attal’s sexual orientation has already been portrayed in a book written by a friend of his, a lawyer by the way, in which the writer talks about Attal’s relationship with an advisor to French President Emmanuel Macron, and the insults that the now prime minister received being targeted when he was a teenager.