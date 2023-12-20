Find out why sleeping during takeoff and landing can be a mistake

Sleeping during a flight can provide the necessary relaxation for our body and mind, especially on long journeys. However, there are crucial moments when it is preferable to be awake and attentive.

While resting on a plane is common and understandable, there are critical phases of travel – particularly takeoff and landing – where staying alert is highly recommended. These steps require extra attention for several reasons.

Avoid sleeping during takeoff

Takeoff is a crucial moment in a flight and requires special attention. Flight attendants provide important instructions that you should not ignore.

Furthermore, the body needs time to adapt to changes in atmospheric pressure. If you sleep during this time, it may intensify problems such as earaches, as the body does not have enough time to adjust to the air pressure.

Why stay awake during landing?

Landing is another vital time when it is advisable to be awake. During this period, the decrease in speed and altitude can cause ear discomfort.

Furthermore, turbulence, which occurs more frequently during landing, can be frightening and even dangerous for those who are sleeping, increasing the risk of injury.

Furthermore, it is essential to be aware and attentive in case an emergency occurs during landing. Being awake and aware of your surroundings can be vital for your safety and for following crew instructions in the event of an unexpected situation.

The best time to rest

While it may be appealing to use flight time for a brief rest, it’s important to remember to stay alert during takeoff and landing. Pay attention to the crew’s instructions and be aware of changes to the flight, ensuring a safer and more pleasant journey. At other times during your trip, it’s okay to relax and sleep peacefully.

