Find the fastest growing disease in Brazil

#Find #fastest #growing #disease #Brazil

From January to early November 2023, there were 31 outbreaks of the disease in São Paulo.

Scarlet fever: what is the fastest growing disease in Brazil?

Scarlet fever was once a childhood disease and, if left untreated, can cause very serious health problems and even death. Although the symptoms can be debilitating for some, it is now a treatable condition. The disease primarily affects children, but adults are also at risk. How much do we really know about scarlet fever (e.g. how it spreads, symptoms, diagnosis and treatment)?

Recently, Brazilians have been worried about scarlet fever. The state of São Paulo, for example, recorded 31 outbreaks from January to early November 2023, with no deaths. This number is higher than in previous years. However, Health Ministry data shows that infant deaths have been reported in Minas Gerais.

In this gallery you can find out everything about scarlet fever.

©

Shutterstock

What is scarlet fever?

Scarlet fever (or scarlet fever) is a bacterial infection caused by group A streptococcus, the same bacteria that cause strep throat.

©

Shutterstock

Why this name?

The bacteria produce a toxin that causes the disease’s most obvious symptom: a bright red, flat rash all over the body, hence the name.

©

Shutterstock

What is the risk?

Although scarlet fever can affect people of all ages, it is most common in children and adolescents between the ages of five and 15.

©

Shutterstock

Is it contagious?

Parents and other adults who have close contact with children of this age are also at risk of developing the disease.

©

Shutterstock

Is it contagious?

Yes, scarlet fever is contagious and can easily be transmitted through the air (i.e. through droplets) by infected people.

©

Shutterstock

How do you get scarlet fever?

Group A beta-hemolytic streptococci, or group A streptococci, live in infected bodies, including the nose and throat. Therefore, transmission usually occurs through coughing or sneezing.

©

Shutterstock

How do you get scarlet fever?

Infection can occur when a person breathes in infected droplets or touches a surface where the droplets have landed and then touches their eyes, mouth, or nose.

©

Shutterstock

How do you get scarlet fever?

Infection can occur when an infected person drinks from the same cup or eats from the same plate.

©

Shutterstock

Symptoms: Skin rash

The most obvious symptom of scarlet fever is a red rash that usually first appears on the neck and chest. The rash can spread to other parts of the body, including the face, arms, legs, and back.

©

Shutterstock

Symptoms: Skin rash

The rash initially consists of small, flat spots that later turn into small bumps. Visually it looks like intense heat. As for its texture, it has been described by some as being as hard as sandpaper.

©

Shutterstock

Symptoms: Skin rash

Small red or purple bumps may also appear on skin folds, including the elbows, armpits, and groin. Redness may be more noticeable than other skin rashes. These are called Bastia lines.

©

Shutterstock

Symptoms: Skin rash

In addition to the red rash, there is also paleness in the mouth area.

©

Shutterstock

Symptome: Peeling

Peeling occurs about a week after the rash disappears.

©

Shutterstock

Indications: Mouth and throat

A white spot often forms on the tongue and becomes red, swollen, and bumpy. This symptom is also known as strawberry tongue.

©

Shutterstock

Indications: Mouth and throat

The tonsils may become red, swollen, and painful. Difficulty swallowing may occur due to mouth and throat discomfort. In other words, food is complicated.

©

Shutterstock

Other symptoms

Scarlet fever can also cause other symptoms, including chills, fever, headache, body aches and swollen glands.

©

Shutterstock

Other symptoms

Other symptoms include loss of appetite, abdominal pain, nausea and vomiting.

©

Shutterstock

Possible problems

Group A strep can spread to other parts of the body and cause other complications. These include tonsil or brain abscesses as well as skin, ear and sinus infections as well as pneumonia, bacterial inflammation and meningitis.

©

Shutterstock

Possible problems

Other complications include kidney damage, septicemia, gout, mastoiditis and rheumatic fever, as well as various immune problems.

©

Shutterstock

Diagnosis: What tests are performed?

Typically, a throat swab strep test or rapid molecular strep test is performed to test for the presence of group A strep bacteria.

©

Shutterstock

Diagnosis: What tests are performed?

If the result is negative, your doctor may perform a throat culture. This can take up to 48 hours and determines whether or not bacteria are growing in the sample.

©

Shutterstock

Treatment

Antibiotics are required to treat scarlet fever. It kills the bacteria that cause the infection.

©

Shutterstock

Treatment

Additional medication may be needed to relieve itching, fever, or pain. If there is difficulty swallowing, it may also be necessary to adjust the patient’s diet with soft foods and liquids.

©

Shutterstock

prevention

There is currently no vaccine for scarlet fever, so prevention is about taking the necessary measures to avoid infection. This also includes avoiding close contact with people suffering from scarlet fever.

©

Shutterstock

prevention

You can also prevent scarlet fever by washing your hands regularly.

©

Shutterstock

This will prevent the spread of bacteria

Infected people should avoid contact with others (i.e. stay at home). They should cover their mouth and nose when coughing and sneezing and keep their toothbrushes separate from other family members.

©

Shutterstock

How long can it take?

With proper treatment, the rash usually lasts a week, but peeling may continue for several weeks until the skin has completely healed. Swollen glands persist for a few weeks.

©

Shutterstock

When should you see a doctor immediately?

If symptoms do not improve or new symptoms appear 24 hours after starting the prescribed treatment, contact your doctor again.

©

Shutterstock

Immunity?

Controlling scarlet fever will not protect you from it. A person can get scarlet fever more than once.

©

Shutterstock

Is scarlet fever serious?

Scarlet fever used to be a common and serious childhood illness, but today it is easy to treat.

Schriftarten: (Cleveland Clinic) (NHS) (Mayo Clinic)

©

Shutterstock

Life

Health

1 hour ago

NEWS IN MINUTE BRAZIL

Scarlet fever was once a childhood disease and, if left untreated, can cause very serious health problems and even death. Although the symptoms can be debilitating for some, it is now a treatable condition. The disease primarily affects children, but adults are also at risk. How much do we really know about scarlet fever (e.g. how it spreads, symptoms, diagnosis and treatment)?

Recently, Brazilians have been worried about scarlet fever. The state of São Paulo, for example, recorded 31 outbreaks from January to early November 2023, with no deaths. This number is higher than in previous years. However, Health Ministry data shows that infant deaths have been reported in Minas Gerais.

In this gallery you can find out everything about scarlet fever.

Also Read: Signs of Spoiled Olive Oil (You Shouldn’t Use It)

Share this message