Finding ways to combat the depressing epidemic of loneliness: This problem affects everyone

Usually Mr. Silverman lies in bed for hours in the morning and watches TV. This routine quickly makes you feel lonely. So the man eagerly waits for the days when his friend M. Mills visits. Then they go to the gym together and exercise.

28-year-old Mr. Silverman has Down syndrome. It is difficult for him to speak, so he communicates by smiling, sighing and leading Ms. Mills by the hand. She was used to this routine.

They start their exercise on the treadmill, then get on the bike, and after their lunch break go swimming in the pool.

“When we’re together, we laugh and don’t care about anything,” 43-year-old M. Mills testified. – There is no stress, no pressure. We’re just hanging out together.”

It’s important to nurture the connection

Their friendship started out a bit unusual.

Ms. Mills, who works as a police human resources specialist, volunteers at the small but rapidly growing Friendship Project. This program aims to reduce social exclusion, especially for people with disabilities or mental health problems. It helps them learn to build relationships with others.

“People are so isolated and lonely, and it affects their quality of life,” said Jeff Keilson, vice president of Advocates, a service agency that launched the Friendship Project. “If there’s any way we can help people by introducing them to others, we should definitely do it.”

But this project is important not only because of the moral obligation to help people. Research shows that loneliness has a significant impact on physical and mental health. Socially excluded persons face 29 percent in old age. higher heart disease, 32 percent. greater stroke, 50 percent. higher risk of dementia.

According to a recent report from the Office of the US Surgeon General Vivek Murthy, a single person has the same risk of premature death as someone who smokes 15 cigarettes a day.

The same report states that the United States is facing an epidemic of loneliness, and the only solution to this problem is communication.

The Friendship Project, launched during the coronavirus pandemic, is based on the premise that communication can improve people’s lives and even reduce hospital visits.

Mr. Keilson assures that there are cases when people come to a treatment facility because they are lonely: “By fighting loneliness, we can reduce the flow of people who go to emergency centers.”

Fewer friends remain

Although loneliness is more often experienced by people with disabilities, this problem does not affect only them.

About half of US adults say they have felt lonely in the past few years.

And this data was collected even before the pandemic, when people were further isolated by quarantine and other safety measures.

According to Daniel Cox, a research fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, Americans now have far fewer close friends. They also talk to them less often.

Dr. Cox would like to see more healthcare professionals speak out about the importance of friendship: “If we want people to live longer and feel better, this would be an obvious solution.”

The specialist notes that friendship requires a lot of time and effort: “We put all the responsibility on the other’s shoulders and say: ‘You have to do everything yourself.’ But maybe instead the institutions should step in and help, because they can allocate the necessary resources.”

Chooses joint activities

Several dozen people, whose ages range from 20 to 70 years old, participate in the “Friendship Project”. Project leaders have begun working with some health insurance companies to expand the initiative beyond disabled and mentally challenged people.

Before getting to know a new friend, a thorough vetting of volunteers is carried out.

Their coordinator Maryellen Killeen encourages the new friendship to start with a simple meeting: “I suggest they go for a walk, meet at one of their houses, play a game, go to the library. Many couples meet for the first time in coffee shops. Others go shopping or do laundry together.”

M. Mills and J. Silverman exercise together once a month.

He met Judu a few months ago and immediately became friends.

Mr Silverman’s mother and primary carer, Stephanie Lynch, said her son became happier and more confident after spending time with Ms Mills: “It’s so human – people need company. They need to feel part of someone.”

Friendship on the phone

Communication can be established even by telephone. The “Phone Buddies” program launched by Boston-based company Commonwealth Care Alliance (CCA), which insures seniors and people with high medical needs, is based on this idea.

CCA is now cooperating with the “Friendship Project” organization “Advocates”. According to CCA CEO Chris Palmieri, the goal is to help program participants stay healthier and avoid unnecessary hospital visits.

A phone conversation is not the same as a doctor’s visit, and medical problems sometimes arise. If this happens, a friend volunteer can tell the program participant’s guardians about the situation.

“After establishing contact with someone through telephone conversations, we can understand a lot of things and pass them on to the responsible people so that difficulties do not go unnoticed,” noted C. Palmieri.

CCA Quality Specialist Michelle Somerville has a roughly 15-minute conversation every Tuesday with Ida Rodriguez, a CCA client who lives in Lawrence.

Despite the distance of about 160 km between these two women (they have never met in person), both of them cherish each other very much: they talk about their families, their health and their favorite dishes at the fast food restaurant Taco Bell.

Ms. Somerville says she likes listening to I. Rodriguez’s stories about the books she reads: from Dan Brown to Fyodor Dostoyevsky.

“I want someone to read to me because I don’t want to read by myself,” Ms. Somerville smiled. “So we’re a perfect fit.”

I.Rodriguez says that social life slows down in old age, so weekly chats remind a woman that she has a friend. She recently confessed to Ms. Somerville how much their friendship means to her.

“Everyone needs someone to talk to,” said the pensioner. “Understand?”

See pagan „Npr.org“ inf.