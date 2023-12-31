Finland’s U-20 hockey players inflict their first loss on the Swedes; The US crushes the Slovaks

#Finlands #U20 #hockey #players #inflict #loss #Swedes #crushes #Slovaks

Finland won 5:4 (2:0, 1:4, 1:0, 0:0, 1:0).

Tommi Menniste and Lenny Hemenaho put Finland in the lead with accurate shots.

The Swedes fought back until the end of the 27th minute with shots from Isak Born and Jonatan Lekerimeki, but 37 seconds later the Finns took the lead again, with Kasper Haltunen scoring the majority of the “goal”.

104 seconds later, the Swedes once again equalized with Theo Lindstein’s shot, but Filip Bistedt scored 4:3 in the 35th minute.

Two and a half minutes before the end of the game, Finnish goalkeeper Noah Vali was replaced by a field player, and 63 seconds later, Jani Nīmans equalized the score.

In overtime, the result did not change, but in the postgame shots, Lekerimeki scored a goal in the first series, Konstas Helenius equalized the result in the fourth series. In the fifth series, Niemans scored as the Finns beat the group winners.

Sweden won Group A with ten points in four games, Canada has collected six points in three matches, Finland and Latvia have collected five and three points respectively in four games, while Germany has three points in three matches.

Latvian juniors in group A lost to Sweden with 0:6, Canada with 0:10 and Finland with 0:4, but beat Germany with 6:2.

On Sunday, the German hockey players will meet Canada in the last match of this group.

If Germany scores even a point, Latvia will fight to stay in the elite division. Otherwise, the Latvians will play in the quarterfinals.

In Group B, the USA defeated their peers Slovakia 10-2 (2-1, 3-1, 5-0) in the battle for first place in the group, with Rutger McGroarty scoring three goals.

Gavin Brindley (2+1), Cutter Gauthier (1+2) and Lane Hutson (0+3) also scored three points for the USA team, while Isaac Howard scored two goals.

Although the Americans only shot a little more at the goal (44:40), their goalkeeper Trey Augustin saved the shots much more successfully, managing 38 shots.

USA won Group B with 11 points in four games, while Slovakia took second place with nine points. The Czech Republic has four points in three games, Switzerland has three, while Norway has remained without points in four games and will fight to keep their place in the elite division.

In the last group game on Sunday, the Czech Republic and Switzerland will meet in the fight for the third place in the group.

The top four teams from each group advance to the quarterfinals, while the fifth-placed team will play one game to stay in the elite.

This year, players born in 2004 and younger can participate in the world championship.

The master competition will take place in Gothenburg from December 26 to January 5.