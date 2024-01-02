Fire at a guesthouse in Miercurea Ciuc. The SMURD ambulance, sent to the scene

#Fire #guesthouse #Miercurea #Ciuc #SMURD #ambulance #scene
A fire engulfed the roof of a guesthouse in Miercurea Ciuc, the Inspectorate for Emergency Situations (ISU) Harghita announced on Tuesday.
“Fire in the municipality of Miercurea Ciuc, Jigodin Băi area. 3 crews from the Miercurea Ciuc Fire Department were dispatched, with 2 special fire engines and a SMURD ambulance. The roof of a boarding house is on fire, on an area of about 100 square meters. No there are people inside. We are working to locate and liquidate”ISU transmission.
The Dacian farm was reduced to ashes
At the end of last year, a boarding house in Prahova went bankrupt. It is about the Dacian Farm, which was consumed by a fire in which eight people died. Three children and five adults staying at the guesthouse were burned alive.
