Fire at a guesthouse in Miercurea Ciuc. The SMURD ambulance, sent to the scene

A fire engulfed the roof of a guesthouse in Miercurea Ciuc, the Inspectorate for Emergency Situations (ISU) Harghita announced on Tuesday.

“Fire in the municipality of Miercurea Ciuc, Jigodin Băi area. 3 crews from the Miercurea Ciuc Fire Department were dispatched, with 2 special fire engines and a SMURD ambulance. The roof of a boarding house is on fire, on an area of ​​about 100 square meters. No there are people inside. We are working to locate and liquidate”ISU transmission.

The Dacian farm was reduced to ashes

At the end of last year, a boarding house in Prahova went bankrupt. It is about the Dacian Farm, which was consumed by a fire in which eight people died. Three children and five adults staying at the guesthouse were burned alive.

Source: Agerpres

Publication date: 02-01-2024 08:13

