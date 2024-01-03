Fire at Ferma Dacilor. The prosecutors reveal why the victims did not have “real chances” to save themselves

#Fire #Ferma #Dacilor #prosecutors #reveal #victims #real #chances #save

Fire at Ferma Dacilor, resulting in 8 deaths. The administrators of the tourist complex and the owner Cornel Dinicu were taken to court today with a proposal for preventive arrest for 30 days. In the report, the prosecutors argue that the real chances that the victims could save themselves were almost non-existent. And, for the first time, the prosecutors also discuss the possible cause of the fire: a malfunction in the electrical installation. So far, there are no indications of an arson.

Cornel Dinicu is considered to be the main culprit for the fire in which eight people who were spending Christmas on his property died, including his 11-year-old son. The ongoing criminal investigation does not exclude any of the circumstances that could have been the basis of the fire, however, the evidence administered so far has not revealed any evidence to confirm the hypothesis that the arsons were caused as a result of an intentional human action, the investigations that are to be carried out in the case with the role of establishing up to the degree of certainty, including the probable cause of the fire, reports the Prosecutor’s Office attached to the Prahova Court.

And if the intentional arson were confirmed, all three are considered guilty

The prosecutors emphasize, however, that, even if the hypothesis of intentional arson is confirmed, the three persons for whom the arrest is proposed are considered “at fault in relation to the production of the result consisting in a disaster, because in the conditions described, in relation to the lack of safety of the rooms offered as accommodation, the real chances that the victims could save themselves were almost non-existent”, according to news.ro. The variant in which the fire was caused by “a criminal hand” was invoked even by the one who presented himself as the owner of the boarding house, Cornel Dinicu.

“In the file regarding the fire that broke out on December 26, 2023 at the “Ferma Dacilor” tourist complex in the town of Tohani, Gura Vadului commune, Prahova county, by order of the prosecutor of the Prosecutor’s Office attached to the Prahova Court, dated 03.01.2024, ordered the initiation of criminal proceedings against three natural persons, respectively against a statutory administrator and two de facto administrators of the commercial company, under the aspect of committing the crime of culpable destruction which resulted in a disaster (art. 255 paragraph 1 and paragraph 2 Penal Code rap. to art. 254 paragraph 2 Penal Code).In light of these, during today’s day, the case prosecutor formulated a proposal to take the measure of preventive arrest, for a period of 30 days!”, the Prosecutor’s Office next to the Prahova Court announced on Wednesday.

According to the investigators, in the period 2016 – 26.12.2023, the three persons “convergently and systematically carried out steps to achieve the object of activity of the legal entity, by repeatedly violating the legal provisions regarding the development of the activity of “accommodation for holidays and short periods duration”, carried out at the registered office in Tohani commune, Tohani village, Prahova county”.

The construction of the main body of the building, which includes a restaurant, kitchen and accommodation spaces on the ground floor and attic, was carried out in-house, without obtaining building permits and authorization. At the same time, the steps and measures ordered for “entering into legality” were carried out in violation of the legal provisions, respectively of Law no. 50/1991 republished regarding the authorization of the execution of construction works and Law no. 10/1995 republished regarding quality in construction.

It should also be stated that the tourist unit operated in violation of the provisions of Law no. 307/2006 on fire protection, HGR no. 571/2016 for the approval of construction categories that are subject to approval and/or authorization regarding fire safety and applicable regulations in the field, respectively without obtaining the approvals and authorizations that should have been issued by the Inspectorate for Emergency Situations for proper functioning, and without complying with fire safety regulations, the prosecutors claim.

“This situation created the conditions for the outbreak and propagation on 26.12.2023, around 05:45, of a fire that led to the destruction of the building and the death of 7 natural persons, the probable source of the fire being “the thermal effect of the current electric”, under the conditions in which the commercial company was connected to the electricity supply network based on a contract concluded in 2014, for a non-domestic consumer type natural person, place of consumption with the name “water pump” having a power of 8.00 Kw, insufficient to support the electricity consumers of a boarding house,” the Prosecutor’s Office document also states.

At the same time, the prosecutors make clarifications regarding the causes of the fire. “We understand to specify that the ongoing criminal investigation does not exclude any of the circumstances that could have constituted the basis of the fire outbreak (probable cause of the fire), in this sense, criminal investigation documents have been carried out to clarify the concrete circumstances that led to the initiation of the burning process. However, the evidence administered so far has not revealed any evidence to confirm the hypothesis of an arson fire (arson caused as a result of an intentional human action), the investigations to be carried out in the case having the role of to establish to the degree of certainty, including the probable cause of the fire”, say the investigators.

Reference: The real chances that the victims could save themselves were almost non-existent

According to the report with the proposal to take the measure of preventive arrest, “and if the hypothesis of the intentional arson of the building were to materialize (the hypothesis in relation to which the administered evidentiary material does not attest to the indications), the entire situation described, regarding the non-compliance by the decision-making factors with the norms in the matter of fire safety, (…) places the three defendants at fault in relation to the production of the result consisting in a disaster, because in the conditions described, in relation to the lack of safety of the rooms offered as accommodation spaces, the real chances that the victims could save themselves were almost non-existent”.

According to the investigators, the non-compliance with fire safety rules consisted of the following: the building was built without a construction permit, the attic was made of wood material, easily flammable, not provided with optimal escape routes, the construction being classified as grade V (five ) of fire resistance (the most unfavorable degree), the building was registered in violation of the legal provisions, based on a certificate confirming the construction of the construction issued without verifying the fulfillment of all the fundamental requirements, the building was built without requesting/obtaining any approval/authorization from ISU Prahova, was equipped with a non-functional fire detection, signaling and alarm center at the time of the fire, installed based on an unapproved project, as well as with a certified, undersized electrical installation (power of 8 kw) in relation to the real needs of such a consumer.

