Fire in a single-family home has been extinguished

from MDR THÜRINGIA

December 19, 2023, 10:16 am

The house fire in Wernshausen in the Schmalkalden-Meiningen district has been extinguished. The fire in the detached house broke out early on Tuesday morning for reasons that are still unclear, the police said.

Four residents between the ages of 41 and 75 and a nine-year-old girl were able to leave the house in time. They were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The fire department was able to prevent the flames from spreading to a neighboring property. The material damage is estimated at around 150,000 euros. The Suhl criminal police are investigating the cause of the fire. For several hours, residents were required to keep windows and doors closed because of the smoke.

