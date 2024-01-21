Fire in hotel in the center of Amsterdam extinguished, 90 guests evacuated | Domestic

Jan 21, 2024 at 11:05 AM Update: 8 minutes ago

A raging fire raged in a hotel on Beursstraat in the center of Amsterdam on Sunday morning. The hotel has been evacuated. No one was hurt.

The fire, which raged on the third floor of the hotel, has now been extinguished. Nothing is yet known about the cause.

The ninety guests of XO Hotels City Center were received in a nearby restaurant, reports a spokesperson for the Amsterdam-Amstelland Safety Region.

Four rooms have fire and water damage. The other hotel rooms will be released again, the fire brigade writes on X.

