Fire of an electrical transformer in Porrentruy

Date : 28.12.2023 23:26:00

Thursday December 28, 2023, shortly before 1800 p.m., a fire broke out in a premises housing an electrical transformer station, on the route de Coeuve in Porrentruy.

This caused the release of smoke and damage to the low-voltage electrical installation supplying certain neighborhoods to the east of the city. Residents of these neighborhoods were without electricity for a few hours before the BKW emergency service carried out repairs.

The Porrentruy municipal police intervened on the scene and closed the Coeuve road for approximately 2 hours. The CRISP of Porrentruy intervened with 8 men and 4 vehicles.

The BKW breakdown service also visited the site to carry out repairs.

The causes are currently undetermined.

