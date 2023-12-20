FIREFIGHTERS – Interventions on the outskirts subject to conditions

Colonel Tiana Razafimanahaka recalls the existence of the green line 118, to be called free of charge

Firefighter interventions in the outskirts of the city of Antananarivo have been made easier since 2020. The descent is carried out under several conditions.

The work of firefighters in places located on the outskirts of Antananarivo sparked numerous controversies on Monday. After the car fire that occurred on Monday in Alakamisy Fenoarivo, everyone should know that there are several steps for firefighters to follow before they can go to the scenes outside the Antananarivo city area. Regarding the incident, the car owner said that firefighters refused to respond to the scene.

“Our car was waiting at the border of the city of Antananarivo. As soon as we learned that there was a fire, we had to anticipate, for fear of not being able to save the victim in time,” declared Colonel Tiana Razafimanahaka, head of the Tsaralalàna fire brigade. However, a discussion with the mayor of the municipality in question is required before being able to move forward on the local territory, for various reasons.

Before 2020, intervention in communes outside the city of Antananarivo was difficult to execute. An agreement with the Urban Municipality of Antananarivo (CUA) made things easier to be able to save the people or materials to be rescued in time. “The agreement allowed the municipalities on the outskirts to benefit from our services, but on the condition that the mayor accepts our descent or that the situation can be managed by themselves,” continued the colonel.

Mayor’s decision

This 2020 agreement announced that these other municipalities no longer needed authorization from the municipality of Antananarivo, but that they would still have to pay for the movement of rescue trucks. Unlike free interventions in the city.

For Monday’s case, Alakamisy Fenoarivo is already far from the city, because the last area for the city of Antananarivo is in Anosizato Andrefana. From Ampitatafika, the mayor’s decision before being able to intervene is necessary. “The town hall must pay for the fuel for the cars to be used so that we can intervene. This is what was said in the convention. The rescue in these outlying communities then depends on the mayor,” explains Colonel Tiana Razafimanahaka. This condition therefore concerns the district of Atsimondrano, Avaradrano, as well as that of Ambohidratrimo.

Firefighters also intervene in cases of disasters such as floods, drownings or even locust invasions. The first instinct for victims is to call 118, a free number, then begin to gradually extinguish the fire, if possible. Especially in places far from barracks. For the city of Antananarivo, the firefighters have four operational barracks, namely that of Tsaralalana, Anosivavaka for the 6th district, Analamahitsy for the 5th district and Andravoahangy for the 3rd district.

Miora Raharisolo