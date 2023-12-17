Firefighters rescued newborn calf from cesspool

#Firefighters #rescued #newborn #calf #cesspool

Die Pabneukrichen volunteer fire department (Perg district) rescued a calf on Sunday morning that had fallen into a manure pit after birth. The animal, which weighs around 80 kilos, was pulled out of the pit using lifting straps, the fire brigade commander confirmed Josef Kastenhofer A report on Sunday afternoon ORF OÖ.

The mother cattle apparently had a premature birth and ended up lying near a manure pit shaft, Kastenhofer continued. After birth, the calf probably fell three meters through the hatch into the pit. When the farmer discovered the animal swimming in the pit, which was almost a meter full of manure, he called the fire department.