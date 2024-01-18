Fireworks Factory Explodes in Thailand, 23 People Killed

#Fireworks #Factory #Explodes #Thailand #People #Killed

Suphan Buri –

A fireworks factory in central Thailand explodes. As a result of this incident, 23 people were reported killed.

Reported by Channel News Asia, Thursday (18/1/2024), the incident occurred on Wednesday (17/1) at around 15.00 local time in the city of Sala Khao, Suphan Buri, Thailand. Images shared by local rescue services showed metal debris strewn on the ground, and huge plumes of black smoke.

“We received a report from the EOD team that 23 people were confirmed dead,” Suphan Buri Governor Nattapat Suwanprateep told AFP, referring to the Disposal of Explosives Act group.

There is no indication yet of the cause of the explosion. However, Nattapat said officials were investigating what might have triggered the incident.

“The factory operates legally with a valid permit,” he said.

Police officers, he said, also said that the surrounding area had not suffered any damage. “A glass window in one house was affected by the explosion but there were no other reports,” continued Nattapat.

Meanwhile, Police Lieutenant General Naiyawat Phademchid told AFP that Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, who is currently in Switzerland to attend the World Economic Forum, had been informed about the incident. He reported that there were more than 20 deaths as a result of the incident.

“It is estimated that there were 20 deaths, but we cannot confirm the official death toll,” said the police officer in charge of Thailand’s western region.

He said that officials were sealing off the surrounding area to start identifying the bodies once the situation stabilized, without providing further details.

“On average there are around 20 to 30 people who work at this factory every day,” he said.

In an official statement posted online, Prime Minister Srettha expressed his sorrow for the families of those killed. Srettha also ordered an investigation into whether the workshop was operating illegally, as well as the cause of the incident.

