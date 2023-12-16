First AC/DC drummer Colin Burgess dies at the age of 77 | Music

#ACDC #drummer #Colin #Burgess #dies #age #Music

By our entertainment editors

Dec 16, 2023 at 5:54 PM Update: an hour ago

Colin Burgess, the first drummer of AC/DC, has died at the age of 77. The Australian rock band announced this on Saturday via social media.

AC/DC posted a photo of Burgess on Instagram and wrote: “Very Very sad to hear the news of Colin Burgess’ passing. He was our first drummer and a highly respected musician. Happy memories, rock in peace Colin.”

Burgess was part of AC/DC since the band’s founding by brothers Malcom and Angus Young in 1973. Bassist Larry Van Kriedt and vocalist Dave Evans were later recruited.

Burgess played drums on the debut single Can I Sit Next to You, Girl. In early 1974 he was fired by the band for allegedly being drunk during a performance.

Before Burgess took to the drums with AC/DC, he played The Masters Apprentices. That Australian rock band scored a number of hits in their own country.

In 1988, Burgess was inducted into the Australian Recording Industry Association for his contributions to The Masters Apprentices.

AC/DCMuziek