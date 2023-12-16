First AC/DC drummer Colin Burgess dies at the age of 77 | Music

#ACDC #drummer #Colin #Burgess #dies #age #Music
By our entertainment editors

Dec 16, 2023 at 5:54 PM Update: an hour ago

Colin Burgess, the first drummer of AC/DC, has died at the age of 77. The Australian rock band announced this on Saturday via social media.

AC/DC posted a photo of Burgess on Instagram and wrote: “Very Very sad to hear the news of Colin Burgess’ passing. He was our first drummer and a highly respected musician. Happy memories, rock in peace Colin.”

Burgess was part of AC/DC since the band’s founding by brothers Malcom and Angus Young in 1973. Bassist Larry Van Kriedt and vocalist Dave Evans were later recruited.

Burgess played drums on the debut single Can I Sit Next to You, Girl. In early 1974 he was fired by the band for allegedly being drunk during a performance.

Before Burgess took to the drums with AC/DC, he played The Masters Apprentices. That Australian rock band scored a number of hits in their own country.

In 1988, Burgess was inducted into the Australian Recording Industry Association for his contributions to The Masters Apprentices.

Read more about:

AC/DCMuziek

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

‘Home Alone’ star goes crazy over the same question: “I want them to stop”
‘Home Alone’ star goes crazy over the same question: “I want them to stop”
Posted on
The FCZ loses in St. Gallen: “The title is taken,” says Zeidler – Henriksen sees it completely differently
The FCZ loses in St. Gallen: “The title is taken,” says Zeidler – Henriksen sees it completely differently
Posted on
These symptoms are warning signs of infection
These symptoms are warning signs of infection
Posted on
Forced to Enter Hamas Tunnel, Israeli Engineer: I Thought It Was Primitive, Turns Out It’s Sturdy and Sophisticated
Forced to Enter Hamas Tunnel, Israeli Engineer: I Thought It Was Primitive, Turns Out It’s Sturdy and Sophisticated
Posted on
Tags
African akhbar Angola Angolan Cameroon news Company culture emphasis Freed GAZA Government Hamas horizon international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the president press morocco rain Rains Release Russia site d soccer sport Sudan today Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News