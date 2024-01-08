First aid kit in times of viral conditions: what you should have

#aid #kit #times #viral #conditions

At work, on public transport or even at our family’s house: the toslos sneezing and the snot They seem to be present wherever we move in the world.tos days.

Since mid-December, the Dominican Republic has seen an increase in positivity for COVID-19to which are added cases of conditions viral infections such as influenza or respiratory syncytal virus (RSV). Epidemiologists have dubbed this situation “tripledemic.”

To deal with the symptoms of these conditions It is important to have a home first aid kit properly armed. Take inventory of which of these essential you have at home and which ones you need to buy as soon as possible.

Antigripales

A painting of cold common may include tos, sneezing, pain of body or secretions from the nose. There are many drugs antigripales that you can buy without a prescription that combine differenttos active ingredients depending on the symptoms.

Oximeter

It is important to have one at home, especially if there are people at risk. This medical device monitors the level of oxygen concentration in the sangre. Normal oxygen values ​​in sangre They range between 95 and 100; Below this range is a clear sign of low oxygen in sangre.

nasal serum

Nasal washes help remove excess booger and add moisture. There is a differencetos types on the market and may be safe, depending on the type, even for use in babies.

Candies for throat

Respiratory viral infections usually affect the throat. There are tablets to suck, similar to those candieswhich include active ingredients that help calm discomfort, and even have antiseptic, analgesic and anesthetic action.

Evidence

Sometimes it is difficult to distinguish, just by the symptoms, the gripe common influenza and COVID-19. The only way to have a diagnosis certain is by taking a test. You can get evidence homemade in pharmacies to detect gripe A, gripe B, coronavirus and respiratory syncytial virus.

Masks

To confront the “tripledemic”, epidemiologists advise resuming the use of masks in closed spaces such as health centers and public transport, and of course, whenever you have symptoms, to avoid spread to others. The masks N95 and FFP2 remain the safest and most efficient options, according to specialists.