First Ancient Human DNA with X Chromosome Discovered

#Ancient #Human #DNA #Chromosome #Discovered

The First DNA of Ancient Humans. PHOTO/ SINDOnews DOC

TOKYO – A bunch scientist from the University of California, Berkeley, and the University of Arizona, announced the discovery of the first prehistoric human with a missing X chromosome.

This discovery is based on ancient DNA analysis of a femur fossil found at the Denisova archaeological site in Siberia, Russia.

The femur fossil is thought to come from a woman who lived around 41,000 years ago.

DNA analysis showed that the woman had a normal Y chromosome, but her X chromosome was missing.

This suggests that the woman suffers from a genetic condition called Turner syndrome.

Turner syndrome is a genetic condition that occurs in women due to the loss of one X chromosome.

Women with Turner syndrome usually have physical characteristics such as short stature, heart defects and kidney abnormalities. They also often have learning difficulties and sexual development problems.

This discovery is important because it provides new insights into the history of human evolution. Turner syndrome is an extremely rare genetic condition, and has previously only been found in modern humans.