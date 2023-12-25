First Christmas in Kerkrade, then Emma Kok (15) goes on a world tour

#Christmas #Kerkrade #Emma #Kok #world #tour

Emma has ‘indeed’ grown since her previous interview with RTL News, she says. At first she starts giggling amusedly at the question, but soon she starts a – rather contagious – fit of laughter. A moment later, through the laugh, she says with healthy self-mockery: “One and a half centimeters to be precise.”

That has been counted since the beginning of September. Emma was then the subject of a Sunday interview, not coincidentally one of the best-read stories in that series of all of 2023. On that occasion she was still 1.51 meters tall, so she now extends 152.5 centimeters into the air. A modest increase, you might say, but not nothing for a girl who goes through life without being able to eat solid food.

Another statistic about Emma Kok, then. Now one that you can safely call dizzying: the counter of her world hit Voilà, a cover of the French singer Barbara Pravi, has increased from 15 million views to more than 31 million on YouTube in the intervening three months. “Really-Not-Nor-Maal-More,” she says. Her cheerful surprise is evident in every syllable. “I just don’t know what’s happening to me.”

The spectators at the Vrijthof in Maastricht did not know the latter either in July this year, when Emma (as stage guest of violinist André Rieu) blew away the crowds on the square with her crystal clear and powerful voice. As we wrote in September: “Almost no one stayed dry.”

You can see Emma’s performance and the emotional audience for yourself in this video:

Another boost: her health has been going well in recent months, says Emma. “Nothing has actually changed. I hope it stays that way. Because that means that I can do the things I love, namely singing. And I hope to be able to do that a lot next year.”

Emma suffers from gastroparesis, or stomach paralysis. The consequence is that she cannot eat. Her stomach cannot tolerate solid food. “If I were to eat something, it would hurt like hell,” she previously said.

Connected to two pumps

Wherever she goes, she always carries two pumps that provide her with small amounts of liquid nutrition through a tube throughout the day. She is ‘connected’ to it 22 hours a day. “The only thing I can eat is half a thin rice cake with a little syrup on top in the morning and afternoon.”

Emma is also attached to the two pumps at night. Then they are also plugged in to charge. There is no cure for the condition, which is very rare. About a thousand people suffer from it in the Netherlands.

Thanks to her stable health, the past few months have been “amazing”, she says enthusiastically. There were more concerts with André Rieu, for example, at the MECC in Maastricht and again at the Vrijthof, the stage of her big breakthrough last summer. She recorded a Christmas special for broadcaster MAX, a duet with the German singer Helene Fischer. There were horse shows with Britt Dekker. She also performed on the Ahoy stage with Fred van Leer in Rotterdam. “All very nice things. I am very happy with how things are going now.”

There, on stage, she is really happy, says Emma. That’s where she belongs, that’s how it feels. There she can do what she loves most: make her voice heard. To sing. “And yes, being free from the two pumps is of course also nice. It feels like a liberation. There is nothing wrong with my body for a while, nothing that holds me back, wonderful. When I sing I feel extremely powerful, free and happy. Then I can throw out all my emotions. The good and the bad.”

Because she is also honest about this: being ill is difficult, physically and emotionally. “My energy can be very good one day, and less so the next day. That is difficult to predict.”

Stupid, angry, sad emotions

And yes, that sometimes makes her despondent. “It is sometimes difficult to accept, of course. I have ups and downs. Fortunately, I can also express the stupid, angry, sad emotions on stage.”

Life is suddenly different now that she has attracted worldwide attention. She lives from performance to performance. “Practice a lot. Singing lessons, rehearsing new songs, getting better. Also learning new techniques. There is still a lot to learn.”

She will be traveling a lot next year, which is partly why she has decided not to go to a ‘normal’ school at the start of this school year. “I am now at the Wereldschool. There I do not receive classroom lessons, but I follow an education program in which I have to complete tasks and assignments every school day. In principle, this is independent, but if I have questions, I can contact teachers.”

She finds that very pleasant. At her old school she was regularly bullied about her illness, but that is now over. She was called ‘living gnome’ by the bullies, and ‘grandma’, because Emma transported her two pumps on a walker. There was no other way, because ‘those things are impossible to lift’.

How is that going now? “Oh, Mom wears them. She goes with me everywhere.” Another generous laugh: “Very handy, such a mother.”

On world tour: ‘Really looking forward to it’

She says she doesn’t miss the physical school. Her mother and sister are at home, and she regularly meets up with her friends. “Sometimes they also go to dress rehearsals for performances.”

On most days, she gets up in time to work on her school assignments in the morning, Emma says. And the rest of the day? “Singing, practicing for performances. Chilling. Watching a movie with mom and friends.”

But the highlight is yet to come, she beams. Namely: the tour in 2024. And then also a world tour. “It will hopefully be very cool. We will be performing with André Rieu all over the world. The Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Bahrain, Abu Dhabi, Mexico, Greece, Ireland… I’m really looking forward to it.”

Of course her mother Nathalie comes along, her support and source of support. Not her father and sister? “Not all the time, but they do choose a few countries to come and see.”

Before the big world stages await, they will first celebrate Christmas together at home in Kerkrade. “We have a tradition of having fun with each other in ugly Christmas sweaters. We actually always watch All you need is love. The grandparents come by, probably also some friends. Very nice. A nice end to a good year.”

10 million: a dance in the room

Maybe they can celebrate together that Voilà hits the next million on YouTube, or on Spotify. “We will keep track of that, indeed. Quite a fun sport,” she laughs.

The count on Spotify is now well over 12 million. “When it went over 10 million, we did a little dance in the room. That was a pretty surreal moment, to be honest. But very fun.”

Two other songs she recorded (Strider and Let me be a butterfly) also scored well on the streaming service: both well over the million mark. Two Christmas songs have started to climb the charts since last week.

The fact that she has a worldwide following is also clearly evident from the thousands of responses she receives, especially through her social media channels. “It’s really hard to keep track of it. It’s really nice, all those responses. Everyone sends me nice messages. There are just so many that it would take me a day’s work to answer them all.”

During this interview there is only one question where it is – significant? – remains silent… Does she perhaps also plan to record an album in 2024? “Ehhhh, well, I, ehhh… But let’s see…”

Okay, another question: what she hopes for 2024? “First of all, that my health remains stable, so that I can continue to do what I love. Then I am happy.”

It will be an exciting year, that’s for sure. A lot of travel, a lot of performances. She is not nervous, she says. “No, man. I’ll just let it happen. I’m just really looking forward to it. We’ll get on the train and let ourselves be carried along. It’ll be fine.”

Gastrostars Foundation

Emma founded the Gastrostars foundation earlier this year. She used the 25,000 euro prize money she won from the SBS6 program Ministars. “We are raising money to draw attention to this disease. I wish more people knew about it, so that we would be less likely to encounter misunderstandings. Gastroparesis is also little known to doctors. People often think of it as an eating disorder for a long time. or patients are told to exercise their stomach.”

Secondly, Emma hopes to raise enough money to eventually support medical research into the disease. “In the Netherlands, only a thousand people suffer from this disease, and its rarity unfortunately also means that too little research is done.”