First Dates bartender Victor sometimes feels vicarious shame due to matches | RTL Boulevard

Victor has been appearing as ‘Bartender Victor’ for almost seven years First Dates. Thousands of people have now passed through his bar. “There is no way to measure up. It ranges from love – or rather: lust – at first sight, to matches that fail because someone doesn’t have the right name. That’s what keeps it fun for me after almost seven years.” , he says.

Sometimes real love results First Dates, but often Cupid misses (and not even close). Victor then feels vicarious shame for some mismatches. “But they also generally thought it was a fun, positive experience. Probably because we don’t act sensationally.”

Victor has the idea that a number of candidates have too long a wish list. According to him, it is better to let it go. “After all, it’s just a first date. You don’t have to marry each other right away, like in other programs. Try to have fun at the table first.”