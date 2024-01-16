First delivery of malaria vaccine for Benin

#delivery #malaria #vaccine #Benin

/picture alliance, Miro May

Cotonou The West African country of Benin has received the first shipment of a vaccine against the tropical disease malaria. Health Minister Benjamin Hounkpatin received 215,900 doses of the RTS,S vaccine at Cotonou airport yesterday evening.

According to him, the first vaccinations will take place within a few months. Malaria remains the leading cause of death in children under the age of five in Benin, the Minister of Health emphasized. According to him, around 40 percent of outpatient treatments and 25 percent of hospital admissions in Benin can be attributed to malaria.

According to the vaccination specialist at the Unicef ​​office in Benin, Faustin Yao, thousands of children under the age of two will be vaccinated with a total of four doses with the vaccine that has now been delivered. After Cameroon and Sierra Leone, Benin is the third African country to receive the vaccine against malaria as part of a large-scale vaccination campaign.

Previously, four doses of the vaccine had been administered to children aged five months and older in a pilot program in some areas of Ghana, Kenya and Malawi since 2019. According to the international vaccination alliance Gavi, this immunization of more than two million children led to a spectacular decline in child mortality from malaria and a significant decline in serious malaria infections.

Malaria is caused by parasites transmitted by the Anopheles mosquito. The disease poses a major health risk in Africa, especially for young children, especially as resistance to common antimalarial drugs is becoming increasingly common.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), 247 million malaria infections were counted worldwide in 2021 and 619,000 patients died. 95 percent of global infections and 96 percent of deaths were recorded in Africa. afp/aerzteblatt.de