First delivery of the Mosquir malaria vaccine…

#delivery #Mosquir #malaria #vaccine..

Liberia’s Ministry of Health, in collaboration with Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, the World Health Organization (WHO) and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), announced on January 23 the arrival of 112,000 doses of the anti-malaria vaccine Mosquirix (RTS,S) in Liberia.

Studies have shown that children under the age of five in Liberia experience high rates of malaria infection, with a prevalence rate of 10%.

The RTS,S vaccine has been tested in Ghana, Kenya and Malawi since 2019 and has been shown to be safe and effective, reducing severe malaria by 30% and malaria deaths by 13%.

WHO, UNICEF and Gavi are working closely with the Ministry of Health and other stakeholders towards the malaria vaccine rollout. WHO provides technical advice mainly focused on epidemiological analysis to determine priority districts for deployment of currently available doses, integration of the vaccine into routine immunization to encourage wider uptake by the target group and supporting vaccine administration in targeted counties and districts. UNICEF purchases and delivers vaccine doses to the Ministry of Health.

Liberia’s Ministry of Health plans to begin vaccination in April 2024.

Source: World Health Organization

Also Read:  what is this new trend that is pushing Internet users to inject botox into their calves?

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Denis Ducarme attacks Ludivine Dedonder again: “If you do that again, I would ask for your resignation”
Denis Ducarme attacks Ludivine Dedonder again: “If you do that again, I would ask for your resignation”
Posted on
538 Morning Show wins Golden Radio Ring
538 Morning Show wins Golden Radio Ring
Posted on
Zheng Qinwen, 1st Chinese Australian Open finalist since Li Na a decade ago
Zheng Qinwen, 1st Chinese Australian Open finalist since Li Na a decade ago
Posted on
How much does an EPS doctor earn in Colombia 2024? Specialist vs general practitioner salary
How much does an EPS doctor earn in Colombia 2024? Specialist vs general practitioner salary
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News