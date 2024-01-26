First delivery of the Mosquir malaria vaccine…

#delivery #Mosquir #malaria #vaccine..

Liberia’s Ministry of Health, in collaboration with Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, the World Health Organization (WHO) and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), announced on January 23 the arrival of 112,000 doses of the anti-malaria vaccine Mosquirix (RTS,S) in Liberia.

Studies have shown that children under the age of five in Liberia experience high rates of malaria infection, with a prevalence rate of 10%.

The RTS,S vaccine has been tested in Ghana, Kenya and Malawi since 2019 and has been shown to be safe and effective, reducing severe malaria by 30% and malaria deaths by 13%.

WHO, UNICEF and Gavi are working closely with the Ministry of Health and other stakeholders towards the malaria vaccine rollout. WHO provides technical advice mainly focused on epidemiological analysis to determine priority districts for deployment of currently available doses, integration of the vaccine into routine immunization to encourage wider uptake by the target group and supporting vaccine administration in targeted counties and districts. UNICEF purchases and delivers vaccine doses to the Ministry of Health.

Liberia’s Ministry of Health plans to begin vaccination in April 2024.

Source: World Health Organization