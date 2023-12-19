First district abolishes Deutschlandticket – other regions in Bavaria could follow

#district #abolishes #Deutschlandticket #regions #Bavaria #follow

Bayern

By: Klaus-Maria Mehr

The future of the Deutschlandticket is uncertain. In Bavaria, municipalities could withdraw from the program due to financial difficulties.

Munich – According to the Bavarian Association of Cities, a withdrawal of municipal transport service providers from the Deutschlandticket program in Bavaria cannot be ruled out. The Stendal district in Saxony-Anhalt has already decided not to recognize the ticket on its buses from January.

“Completely possible”: City council spokesman warns of individual districts leaving

Achim Sing, spokesman for the Bavarian Association of Cities, said that the municipalities that operate public transport “have insufficient federal and state funds available for 2024”. He emphasized that it is “quite possible that local authorities will have to decide to no longer use the Deutschlandticket due to a strained budget situation”.

Threatened end to the Deutschlandticket: Bavaria’s transport minister reacts with a proposal for a price increase

Christian Bernreiter, Bavaria’s Transport Minister (CSU), told the German Press Agency: “I don’t see any decisions like the one in Stendal for Bavaria at the moment.” He added that the transport ministers’ conference would have to find a long-term solution at the beginning of next year. “We also need to have a discussion about a price increase,” he said. The price for the monthly subscription is currently 49 euros.

Ministry: Deutschlandticket is financed until April

According to a spokeswoman for the ministry in Munich, financing for the Deutschlandticket is guaranteed until the end of April. The municipalities compensate public transport companies for lost revenue, and the Free State reimburses the municipalities for these costs in accordance with uniform nationwide guidelines.

Municipalities do not want to bear financial risk – “continuance is at risk”

The Bavarian Association of Cities assumes that the municipalities will use the Deutschlandticket at least until the end of April. It is the responsibility of the Free State to compensate for any possible deficit with state funds. However, if the Conference of Transport Ministers does not present a concept by February at the latest “that does not shift the financing risk unilaterally to the municipal authorities, the Association of Cities sees the continuation of the Germany Ticket as seriously at risk,” said Sing. The Germany Ticket would be secured if the Free State orders the municipalities to use it and assumes financial responsibility with the federal government.

Although the federal and state governments agree that the Deutschlandticket should be retained, they do not agree on who will pay the additional costs. The Association of German Transport Companies (VDV) expects a reduction in revenue of 6.4 billion euros this year and next. The federal and state governments have so far pledged six billion. Around ten million people currently use the Deutschlandticket.

