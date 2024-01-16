First election debate on spatial policy

With a political leaders’ debate on January 25, the GECORO (municipal spatial planning committee) wants to fully play its role as an advisory body for the government. In preparation, a memorandum was written about spatial policy in our municipality.

The extensive advice note consists of ideas and visions that should inspire Dilbeek politicians when drawing up their election manifesto:

  • The urbanization pressure of Brussels Capital Region
  • The right home in the right place within the municipality
  • Affordable housing for every Dilbeek resident
  • A modal shift in a mobility plan tailored to Dilbeek
  • Further integrate the energy transition into local policy
  • A vibrant and liveable municipality tailored to its residents
  • A growing population within the limited space of our municipality.

In short: how can we prepare Dilbeek spatially for 2040!

The debate, which starts at 7 p.m. in the Dil’Arte theater hall (Kamerijklaan 50), will be moderated by journalist Annelies Van Herck.

Registration is not mandatory but recommended… www.dilbeek.be/gecoro

