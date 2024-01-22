First game after President Bernstein’s death: Hertha draws 2-2 against Düsseldorf

#game #President #Bernsteins #death #Hertha #draws #Düsseldorf

First game after the death of President Bernstein – Hertha draws 2-2 against Fortuna Düsseldorf

imago images/Matthias Koch

Audio: rbb24 Inforadio | 01/21/2024 | Guido Ringel | Image: imago images/Matthias Koch

After a moving funeral march for and a dignified farewell to the late Hertha President Kay Bernstein in the stadium, coach Pal Dardai’s team passed the difficult task on the pitch with flying colors.

Before the game, Hertha players were visibly moved with a remarkably calm appearance

Marc Oliver Kempf owes two penalties

Only one goal from Haris Tabakovic. Until now, the rule was: when he scores, he scores several times.

Six yellow cards for the Berliners, only one for the guests

Second division soccer team Hertha BSC scored a 2-2 (2-1) against Fortuna Düsseldorf in the first game after the death of its president Kay Bernstein. The goals were scored by Haris Tabakovic (30th), Derry Scherhant (45th +2) for the Berliners and Isak Johannesson (44th) and Christos Tzolis (50th) for the guests. Hertha slipped to eighth place in the table, eight points behind third place in the relegation zone.

Before the game, Hertha fans said goodbye to Bernstein at a funeral march; commemorated in the stadium with a speech and a minute’s silence.

The course of the game

The special omens at the beginning of the game were clearly noticeable; there were no chances to score for a long time. Only one shot from Berlin’s Derry Scherhant (8th minute) was recorded. However, the attempt from around eleven meters was too central and weak and therefore not a problem for Düsseldorf goalkeeper Florian Kastenmeier. There was nothing to hold on to in the 30th minute: After a long pass from Hertha’s defense chief Toni Leistner, the ball passed over Scherhant to Haris Tabakovic, who finished after a short run from around 14 meters. The attempt from the half-left edge of the penalty area flew precisely into the far right corner.

Hertha now had the game firmly under control, stood securely and always had opportunities after counterattacks. In the 42nd minute, Tabakovic only hit the left post from ten meters and a right-hand position. Two minutes later the surprising equalizer. A failed defensive attempt by Hertha’s six-man Andreas Bouchalakis landed directly into the feet of Düsseldorf’s Isak Johannesson. Berlin goalkeeper Tjark Ernst got his hands on the not particularly placed shot, but was no longer able to prevent the goal being conceded.

The fact that the hosts still went into the half-time break with a lead was mainly thanks to Düsseldorf goalkeeper Kastenmeier. His opening game landed in the feet of Herthas Scherhant in the second minute of added time. The left winger then moved inside and then shot the ball beautifully into the corner from a good 16 meters.

Two penalties for Düsseldorf

The second half then started very unfavorably for the Berliners. Three minutes after the restart, it was central defender Marc Oliver Kempf who wrestled Düsseldorf’s Jona Niemiec to the ground in the penalty area, which is why referee Robert Kampka rightly awarded a penalty for the guests. Christos Tzolis scored with Düsseldorf’s second shot on goal (50′). Less than four minutes later it was Kempf again who gave Düsseldorf a penalty. After misusing a ball, Berlin’s central defender was only able to stop his opponent Niemiec by fouling again. This time, however, Tzolis took the following penalty to the left of the goal.

As a result, the game was completely open, hard-fought and sometimes even wild. The guests from Düsseldorf had the better of the few chances to score. Vincent Vermeij headed just wide of the goal from close range in the 60th minute. On the other side, Tabakovic’s attempt from distance was only a few centimeters short (72′). Ultimately, the draw can be viewed as fair. Given the circumstances, all Hertha players have every right to be more than satisfied with this performance.

Broadcast: rbb UM6, January 21, 2023, 6 p.m

