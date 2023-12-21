First in History, NASA Shows Video of Cats from Space

#History #NASA #Shows #Video #Cats #Space

Bloomberg Technoz, Jakarta – The international space agency or NASA shared the video live streaming which features a cat named Taters from outer space.

NASA sent cat videos with UHD resolution using lasers at a distance of more than 30 million kilometers or 19 million miles from Earth.

NASA’s Space Optical Communications Division conducted experiments on December 11, 2023, as reported on NASA’s official website, Wednesday (20/12/2023).

Screenshot of cat video from space. (Doc: NASA/JPL-Caltech)

NASA Deputy Administrator Pam Melroy said that this achievement was in line with NASA’s commitment to advancing optical communications as a key element to meet future data transmission needs.

The experiment aims to test the data transfer capabilities of deep space. If significant enough, this experiment is the first step for humans in the future to be able to explore wider areas of space such as Mars via Earth’s orbit.