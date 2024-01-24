First in History! There are women taking part in the naked men’s festival in Japan

#History #women #part #naked #mens #festival #Japan

Inazawa

Hadaka Matsuri or naked man festival is one of Japan’s many unique cultures. This year will be different, because there are women participating there.

Reporting from NDTV on Wednesday (24/1), this festival will be held in Inazawa City, Aichi Prefecture. Hakada Matsuri is scheduled for February 22.

This activity has been going on for generations and is carried out regularly every year. During the event, around 10,000 men wearing loincloths or fundoshi and white socks will gather there.

In the ritual, the men will spend several hours running around the temple grounds. They then purify themselves with freezing cold water before entering the main temple.

A temple priest then threw two lucky sticks and 100 branches. The participants must struggle to be able to touch or get it. According to belief, those who hold it will have good luck throughout the year.

At the end of the event, participants usually leave battered. Even so, they still enjoy it.

In 2024, there is a slight difference. First in 1,650 years, women will participate in this festival.

No, not as imagined. Women will only perform certain rituals. But they will still be fully clothed, wearing traditional coats and avoiding violent clashes.

There are a total of 40 women, they will participate in the naoizasa ritual, namely carrying bamboo grass wrapped in cloth to the temple grounds.

“We haven’t been able to hold the festival as usual for the past three years because of the pandemic and at that time, we received many requests from women in the city to take part,” said Mitsugu Katayama, one of the organizing committee.

Also Read:  Thank you from Belgrade for Russia, which threw kerosene into the fire

He clarified that previously there had been no active prohibition against women’s participation in this festival. But they tend to stay away from festivals voluntarily.

This decision received praise from local women and gender activists. This is considered a step forward in the campaign for gender equality.

Watch the video “M 7.5 earthquake shakes Japan, 6 people reported dead”

(bnl/wsw)

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

For a period of 10 hours…the water was cut off on Friday evening in these areas. Make your calculations quickly
For a period of 10 hours…the water was cut off on Friday evening in these areas. Make your calculations quickly
Posted on
Behavior of Theo Maassen investigated by the VPRO
Behavior of Theo Maassen investigated by the VPRO
Posted on
Athletic – Barcelona, ​​live
Athletic – Barcelona, ​​live
Posted on
Goodbye insulin! A heavenly herb that stabilizes blood sugar and enhances bone health instantly!
Goodbye insulin! A heavenly herb that stabilizes blood sugar and enhances bone health instantly!
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News