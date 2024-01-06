First Indian spacecraft to study Sun reaches destination

#Indian #spacecraft #study #Sun #reaches #destination

NOS Nieuws•vandaag, 16:31

The first Indian spacecraft to observe the Sun, Aditya-L1, has reached its destination after 126 days.

The craft carries seven scientific instruments that will study the outer layer of the sun and a thin layer of plasma beneath it.

Adiitya-L1 covered approximately 1.5 million kilometers in just over four months. The craft orbited the Earth four times before finally landing in the right place where it can stay relatively easily without using too much fuel.

The mission should ensure that scientists can watch live and see more quickly the effect of the sun on the Earth and better monitor space weather. Space weather means that the sun emits a stream of charged particles that in some cases leads to disruptions to electrical networks on Earth.

Indian space agency ISRO reports that some instruments on board have already started taking images and collecting data. In December, ISRO already showed images taken by Aditya-L1. According to the organization, these could already “provide insight into the intricate details of the sun’s photosphere and chromosphere.”

Check out some images Aditya-L1 captured of the sun:

ISROSome photos taken by a telescope on board Aditya-L1

Indian Prime Minister Modi calls the step a new milestone. “It is a testament to the continued dedication of our scientists in achieving one of the most complex and intricate missions in space,” he said. The country wants to make an increasing mark on space travel and is very active in space. Last year, India became the fourth country in the world to land on the moon.