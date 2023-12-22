First Look at Jake Gyllenhaal’s Villain in ‘Road House’ Remake

#Jake #Gyllenhaals #Villain #Road #House #Remake

Earlier this year we got our first glimpse of a pretty pumped-up Jake Gyllenhaal (Prisoners), during recordings for Road House at a UFC match. Now we see the first moving images in a new Amazon clip, which previews new promising films and series of 2024.

In addition to a quick look at Jake Gyllenhaal in the fighting ring, we see Gyllenhaal’s character tackling a large group of guests in a dark parking lot. When he punches a man in the face, he sarcastically asks: “Oh, did I just hit you, are you okay?”before striking down the rest of the group.

Road House

Road House is a remake of the 1989 action film with Patrick Swayze, in which a former fighter ends up as a bouncer at a shady club. About the new one Road House little is known yet, except that it is set in Florida and the former UFC fighter is played by Gyllenhaal.

The film is made by Doug Liman, who has already made quite a few strong action films to his name The Bourne Identity in Edge of Tomorrow. In addition to Gyllenhaal, the cast also includes Daniela Melchior (Fast X) a Billy Magnussen (No Time to Die).

New in 2024

In the overview clip from Amazon we also see images of the new fantasy comedy Ricky Stanicky. A promising film from comedy legend Peter Farrelly (Dumb & Dumber, Green Book) met Zac Efron in John Cena.

Road House is scheduled to premiere exclusively on Prime Video next year on March 21.