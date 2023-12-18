First medicine against severe neurological disease

#medicine #severe #neurological #disease

The European Medicines Agency EMA recommends that the EU approve the medicine Skyclarys (omaveloxolone).

This will be it first drug in the EU against Friedreich’s ataxia, a congenital neurological disease that causes severe functional impairments and shortens life.

Affects many parts of the body

Friedreich’s ataxia is a rare disease. In Sweden, an average of two people a year receive this diagnosis, according to the National Board of Health and Welfare.

The disease is caused by mutations in a gene that is the template for the production of the protein frataxin. The person therefore lacks frataxin, which among other things destroys important nerve cells in the cerebellum and spinal cord.

Ataxia means that you have difficulty coordinating your movements. The first symptoms of Friedreich’s ataxia usually show up between the ages of 10 and 15 when you start having walking and balance problems. As the disease progresses, most people eventually need to use a wheelchair.

It is also it is common for the heart muscle to be affected and many eventually develop heart failure. Other symptoms are impaired vision and hearing, difficulty swallowing, muscle weakness and a crooked back. A third of patients also develop diabetes.

However, the cerebrum is not affected, so the person retains his cognitive ability.

Skyclarys suppresses symptoms

Skyclarys (omaveloxolone) is a drug in the form of oral capsules that the patient takes daily. The EMA and its expert committee the CHMP recommend that it be approved for the treatment of patients aged 16 and over.

The active substance omaveloxolone has been shown to reduce the neurological symptoms of Friedreich’s ataxia. However, the exact mechanism of action is not fully understood. But it is known that the substance affects signaling pathways in the cells in a way that protects against oxidative stress and suppresses inflammation.

In the randomized clinical trial that is the basis for the EMA’s recommendation, the disease progressed more slowly in those who received Skyclarys than in those who received a placebo.

The most common side effects were elevated liver values, loss of appetite, weight loss, nausea, vomiting, headache, fatigue, back pain, muscle twitching and flu.

The EU Commission decides

The EMA’s recommendation for approval of Skyclarys now goes to the European Commission, which makes the formal decision.

The commission normally complies EMA’s recommendation.