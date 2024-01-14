First murder of the year in Montreal: a man found dead in his car

The day after the discovery of a body in a car parked in an alley in the Centre-Sud district, the Montreal Police Service (SPVM) confirms that this is the first homicide to occur on Montreal territory. in 2024.

“The victim, a 30-year-old man, was hit by at least one firearm projectile in the upper body,” said Véronique Dubuc, spokesperson for the SPVM.

It was early Saturday morning that authorities were called regarding a person who appeared inert in a vehicle near Logan and Dufresne streets. When they arrived on site, the police noted the death of the victim who had marks of violence on his body.

The investigation was transferred to the SPVM major crimes team who will try to understand the causes and circumstances surrounding this murder.

