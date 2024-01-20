First official portraits of Danish King Frederik and Queen Mary shared | Show

The first official portraits of Frederick and Mary as King and Queen of Denmark have been released. The Danish royal family shared three photos on social media on Friday: a photo of King Frederik and Queen Mary, a photo of the couple with their children Christian, Isabella, Vincent and Josephine and a photo of Frederik and Mary with only their eldest son Christian , who is now crown prince.

Show editors 20-01-24, 12:12 Last update: 20-01-24, 12:25

