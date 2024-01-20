First official portraits of Danish King Frederik and Queen Mary shared | Show

#official #portraits #Danish #King #Frederik #Queen #Mary #shared #Show

The first official portraits of Frederick and Mary as King and Queen of Denmark have been released. The Danish royal family shared three photos on social media on Friday: a photo of King Frederik and Queen Mary, a photo of the couple with their children Christian, Isabella, Vincent and Josephine and a photo of Frederik and Mary with only their eldest son Christian , who is now crown prince.

“The Throne Room of Christiansborg Palace is the setting for the first official portraits of Their Majesties the King and Queen,” can be read in the message accompanying the photos. The portraits were taken by photographer Dennis Stenild, ‘just after the King’s proclamation, which took place from the balcony of the Throne Room on January 14, 2024’.

The Danish Queen Margrethe signed an abdication declaration on January 14, meaning that her eldest son Frederik is now king. Margrethe, who continues to hold the title of queen, has been on the throne since 1972. She retains a representative role now that Frederik is king.

Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Also listen to the AD Media Podcast below. You can find all our podcasts at ad.nl/podcasts.

Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Watch our Show & Entertainment videos below:

Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!

Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.

Yes, I want free unlimited access