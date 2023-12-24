first segments of the world’s largest telescope are on their way to their final destination

#segments #worlds #largest #telescope #final #destination

An important milestone has been reached in the construction of the largest telescope mirror in the world: the Extremely Large Telescope (ELT). The first eighteen segments of the telescope’s main mirror have now been shipped to Chile.

After arriving in Chile, the segments will be transferred to the European Southern Observatory (ESO) site in the Atacama Desert. There the fragments will then be coated in preparation so that they can be installed later. The telescope’s main mirror is so large that it cannot be made as one piece, and must instead be constructed from 798 separate pieces. With a diameter of more than 39 meters, this will ultimately be the largest telescope mirror in the world.

Monsterklus

Building the telescope mirror can rightly be called a monster job. For example, an entire building in central France was specially renovated for the polishing of the mirror pieces alone. This is because the irregularities on the surface should not be larger than 10 nanometers, which is less than one thousandth of the width of a human hair. To achieve this precision, the executive party, Safran Reosc, used a technique in which they pass a beam of ions over the surface of the mirror pieces to remove the imperfections atom by atom. Now that the first 18 mirror pieces are on their way, the company still has 780 to go. With a production speed of four and soon five mirrors per week, it will take at least (almost) three years before all pieces are ready for installation. Building the telescope is therefore by no means cheap: it has a final price tag of just over 1 billion euros.

Search for alien life

Of course, there is a good reason why so much international effort is being made to build the largest telescope mirror ever. Sciences already spoke to Tim de Zeeuw, astronomer and Director General of the ESO, in 2017. According to him, the telescope has three objectives. The main goal is that such a telescope mirror can better measure the properties of the atmospheres of Earth-like planets. Numerous exoplanets have been discovered in recent years. Some of these appear to be perfectly capable of harboring life. But appearances can be deceiving, which is why scientists are looking for better ways to determine the habitability of those planets.

Look at the past

An important second reason why the telescope mirror is being built has to do with the expectation that it can see ‘further’ than is currently possible. The idea is that this telescope can observe the edges of the visible universe. To show how impressive that is, these light sources are about 13 billion light-years away from Earth. This may allow us to conduct research into the first stars and galaxies that formed shortly after the Big Bang. The accuracy of the new telescope is therefore essential: the ELT will be much better able to split the light from these galaxies into the light from individual stars.

James Webb

This is not the first time that a giant mirror has been produced to study space. For example, we now have the James Webb space telescope, which has already managed to take many beautiful photos of the universe. De Zeeuw explains that, despite this, there is still a good reason to also build the ELT. “Let me use Hubble as an example,” he says in 2017 Sciences. “The telescope produces beautiful, sharp images and is not affected by turbulence in the atmosphere.” However, astronomers want more than just beautiful and memorable snapshots of distant planets. “You also want to measure the light from the ground and break it down, illuminate objects for a little longer, take a spectrum and be able to say something about the composition of the material or gas.” To do that, telescopes on Earth are needed. In this way, the ELT will complement the current James Webb space telescope.

But we are still a long way from that. The eighteen polished mirror segments left France last week, starting a long journey of more than ten thousand kilometers to the ELT construction site in the Atacama Desert. The telescope will be put into operation at that location later this decade to tackle the greatest astronomical challenges of our time and make unexpected discoveries.