First snow observed in Kobe and Nara; first snowfall in Kagoshima and Sakurajima – Weather News

#snow #observed #Kobe #Nara #snowfall #Kagoshima #Sakurajima #Weather #News

2023/12/21 07:20 Weather News

Today, December 21st (Thursday), the first snow was observed by 7am at meteorological observatories in Kobe (Hyogo) and Nara. A series of cold waves that began around the 17th (Sunday) resulted in the first snow in a total of 17 locations.

In addition, the first snowfall was observed at Sakurajima in Kagoshima Prefecture.
» Radar rain/snow mode

The first snow falls about a week later than normal

There is a risk of heavy snow in western Japan tomorrow, the 22nd (Friday), and in Hokuriku and northern Japan into the 23rd (Saturday).

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

The danger of permanent nail polish and prosthetic nails! Acrylate allergy is irreversible
The danger of permanent nail polish and prosthetic nails! Acrylate allergy is irreversible
Posted on
The European mission sees immersion as a plan to “assimilate” Spanish speakers in Catalonia
The European mission sees immersion as a plan to “assimilate” Spanish speakers in Catalonia
Posted on
The former president of the Bank of Latvia was convicted of bribery
The former president of the Bank of Latvia was convicted of bribery
Posted on
Horta Osório and Warburg prepare six billion offer for Altice Portugal | Telecommunications
Horta Osório and Warburg prepare six billion offer for Altice Portugal | Telecommunications
Posted on
Tags
akhbar Angola Angolan Cameroon news Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football Freed GAZA Government Hamas Health horizon international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the president press morocco Rains Release Russia site d soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News