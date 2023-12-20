First snow observed in Kobe and Nara; first snowfall in Kagoshima and Sakurajima – Weather News

#snow #observed #Kobe #Nara #snowfall #Kagoshima #Sakurajima #Weather #News

2023/12/21 07:20 Weather News

Today, December 21st (Thursday), the first snow was observed by 7am at meteorological observatories in Kobe (Hyogo) and Nara. A series of cold waves that began around the 17th (Sunday) resulted in the first snow in a total of 17 locations.

In addition, the first snowfall was observed at Sakurajima in Kagoshima Prefecture.

The first snow falls about a week later than normal

Cold air with temperatures below -6 degrees Celsius at an altitude of approximately 1,500 meters has blanketed most of western and northern Japan. Cold air of this strength is said to be a guideline for snow even in flat areas if there is precipitation.

Meteorological observatories in Kobe and Nara observed snow and sleet (rain mixed with snow) for the first time this winter, leading to the announcement of the “first snow.” In both cases, the observations were about a week later than normal and one day earlier than last year.

The Kobe/Nara Local Meteorological Observatory uses instruments to perform automatic observation (automatic determination based on temperature, humidity, and rain sensitivity).

▼First snow observation

Kobe Local Meteorological Observatory 8 days later than normal, 1 day earlier than last year

Nara Local Meteorological Observatory 8 days later than normal, 1 day earlier than last year

In addition, the Kagoshima Local Meteorological Observatory announced the first snow cap on Sakurajima, and the Hiroshima Local Meteorological Observatory announced the first ice.

▼Observation of first snow cap

Sakurajima (Kagoshima Local Meteorological Observatory) 3 days later than normal, 3 days later than last year

▼Observation of first ice

Hiroshima Local Meteorological Observatory: 5 days later than normal, 3 days later than last season

There is a risk of heavy snow in western Japan tomorrow, the 22nd (Friday), and in Hokuriku and northern Japan into the 23rd (Saturday).

The strengthening of the winter-like atmospheric pressure pattern will peak in western Japan tomorrow, the 22nd (Friday), and in Hokuriku and northern Japan until the 23rd (Saturday), and there is a risk that the area where snow will fall will further expand after this.

There is also a possibility of snow falling in urban areas in western Japan. Please be careful of slips and accidents caused by snow and frozen roads. If you are driving a car, please prepare equipment for snowy roads, such as changing to winter tires and installing tire chains.

Additionally, there may be some places in Hokuriku and northern Japan where more than 1 meter of snow will accumulate over the next three days. Please be cautious as traffic problems such as stranded vehicles may occur.

Snowfall increases in mountainous areas

In Niigata City, there will be intermittent precipitation into tomorrow, the 2nd (Saturday), and it is expected that it will alternate between snow and rain. Although there is little chance of snowfall in the plains, snowfall is expected to increase along the inland mountains, where snow has already piled up.

If you are driving on a mountain pass road, please be careful of snow and icy roads.

