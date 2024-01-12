First starting spot for Kevin De Bruyne beckons: “He is ready to start”

#starting #spot #Kevin #Bruyne #beckons #ready #start

Kevin De Bruyne returned between the lines on Sunday after an absence of five months. Our compatriot played the last 33 minutes of the cup match against second division Huddersfield and immediately made an impression. Fifteen minutes before the end he provided the assist for the 5-0 final score. Jérémy Doku was the finisher on duty.

Afterwards, KDB indicated in an interview that he would probably still be on the bench this weekend, but he may still appear at the kick-off against Newcastle. “He is ready to start,” City coach Pep Guardiola said clearly at the press conference.

“I saw him do very good things in training yesterday. It all looked dynamic. He already had a good substitute on Sunday against Huddersfield. It was better than his training in the run-up to that game. Kevin was not yet fully back at that time. Kevin. But that’s normal when you’ve been sidelined for five months and then suddenly come back. There were highs and lows in his training. The most important thing is that he’s making progress.”