First statement from AK Party Ankara Metropolitan Municipality Mayor Candidate Turgut Altınok

#statement #Party #Ankara #Metropolitan #Municipality #Mayor #Candidate #Turgut #Altınok

Highlights from Altınok’s speech are as follows:

I would like to thank our esteemed President, our provincial alliance, our MHP Chairman Devlet Bahçeli, and BBP President Mustafa Destici. There was a serious demand from the people of Ankara for us to become candidates. We will be servants of everyone. We will respect the decision of our citizens. We will build Ankara with works and services. We will announce these services soon. We will equip our capital with many services in the second century. Ankara will gain a lot.

We will keep every promise we make, and there will be promises we don’t keep. We will soon share with the public our projects that will make us the world capital of the 21st century.

‘WE ARE READY, WE ARE DETERMINED’

Turgut Altınok, AK Party’s Ankara Metropolitan Municipality Mayor candidate, said on social media: ‘We are ready, we are determined. He shared, “With the love of the first day for Ankara.”