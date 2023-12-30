First statement from President Erdoğan regarding the postponed Super Cup final

#statement #President #Erdoğan #postponed #Super #Cup #final

Speaking at the Necip Fazıl Awards program, which was held for the 10th time this year, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said regarding the postponement of the Super Cup match planned to be played between Galatasaray and Fenerbahçe in Saudi Arabia: “We want Turkish sports to come to the fore with successes, not discussions. Whatever the reason, turning sports into an appetizer of daily political competition is wrong, erroneous, and has no benefit for our sports. We see the statements made by opposition parties since last night as new examples of exploitative politics. “I expect all our clubs to sincerely embrace the spirit of fair play, which represents peace, solidarity and cooperation in sports,” he said.

Emphasizing the March 31 elections, Erdoğan said, “Nothing will be left to them. Believe me, they would even make the country bare. “March 31 is very important to bring our Istanbul and Turkey back to their original state,” he said.

Necip Fazıl Awards, organized for the 10th time this year in order to keep alive the spiritual and cultural legacy of Necip Fazıl, one of the most important men of letters and intellectuals in the history of the Republic, found their owners. Unlike previous years, with the addition of Children’s Literature, Visual Arts, Architecture and Music branches, 11 names were deemed worthy of awards in 10 different branches for the 10th year. Necip Fazıl Awards, organized with different themes every year, this year will be titled ‘The sun has risen and never set!’ Prepared with the theme. President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan also attended the program held at Atatürk Cultural Center. In addition to President Erdoğan, Minister of Culture and Tourism Mehmet Nuri Ersoy, Minister of Industry and Technology Mehmet Fatih Kacır, Governor of Istanbul Davut Gül, and guests from the world of politics, art and business were present at the ceremony. The film prepared with the theme ‘The Sun Rises and Never Sets’ was also presented to the guests. Those who were deemed worthy of the award received their awards from President Erdoğan.

Here, President Erdoğan also touched upon the postponed Super Cup match between Galatasaray and Fenerbahçe, which was planned to be played in Saudi Arabia yesterday, and the March 31 elections.

NECIP FAZIL LIVED IN TURKEY’S MOST PAINFUL AND DIFFICULT PERIOD

Speaking at the ceremony, President Erdoğan said, “This year is the 40th anniversary of the Master’s passing away. Once again, I remember with mercy the great poet, thinker, man of cause and action, Necip Fazıl Kısakürek. With the works he wrote, his struggle in difficult times, and the upright and astute stance he displayed throughout his life, our late Master was a distinguished person with a genius-level power of construction, argument, analysis and composition. Necip Fazıl was a brave, courageous intellectual who suffered for the cause of Büyük Doğu and produced works in every field of literature, from poetry to prose, from theater to stories, from novels to essays. I also remember with mercy our dear friend Mehmet Kısakürek, who was entrusted to us by our master, whom we sent away to eternity two months ago. We last met with the late Kısakürek in June at the 40 years and 40 works event we organized under this roof. May God rest his soul in peace and grant him a place in heaven. On the occasion of the 10th anniversary of the Necip Fazıl Awards, we are presenting this year’s awards in 10 different categories. I congratulate each of the scholars of science, culture and art to whom we will present their awards, and I express my heartfelt gratitude to each of them on behalf of myself, my country and my nation. Necip Fazıl lived in Turkey’s most painful and difficult period in terms of politics, social and culture. “In his 79 years of life, he has seen many wars, occupations, coups, economic and political bottlenecks, including two World Wars,” he said.

THE MASTER’S STRUGGLE WAS TO RECONTINUE THE TURKISH NATION WITH ITS SPIRITUAL ROOT

President Erdoğan said, “He personally witnessed all the turning points of Turkish politics, from the collapse of the Ottoman Empire to the declaration of the Republic, from the single-party rule to the transition to multi-party democracy. He witnessed the call to prayer of Muhammadiyah, which had been adorning our skies 5 times a day for centuries, being replaced by a strange sound unfamiliar to thousands of years. The chains placed on the door of Hagia Sophia, entrusted by Mehmet the Conqueror, were most difficult for the Master, who was himself a Hagia Sophia devotee and lover of Hagia Sophia. He never accepted the weakening of the bond with the spiritual roots of a nation that had been the standard bearer of Ilayi Kalimatullah for centuries. The road is his, the existence is his, the rest is all drudgery… When he said, “You’ve been on your face for a long time, get up, Sakarya,” he was inviting the nation to stand up again. The addressee of the call in the verses “You are a giant, your burden is heavy, get up, stand up straight and rejoice” is our nation as a whole. The Master’s struggle was to reunite the Turkish nation with its spiritual roots. What the master called the soul root of Anatolia was the whole of the ancient characteristics that made us who we are, made our homeland our homeland, and our nation a nation. This was the primary aim of the Master in all his works, in which he mixed religious and philosophical maturity, painful shivers, and the never-setting sun of the east. He was a great man of faith and cause with awareness of time and place. He was a journeyer of truth with his poems, plays, criticism and review articles that flowed like a thunderous movement. Master was one of our writers who used Turkish most skillfully and effectively, which the late Yahya Kemal said was like my mother’s white milk in my mouth. He never respected the tasteless, saltless, colorless, discordant language impositions of his time, which he called the occupiers. “He defended Turkish by saying that there is no homeland greater than a language, more sacred than a language, more real than a language, or more defensive than a language.”

WE ALSO HAD THE HONOR OF OPENING HAGIA SOFIA

President Erdoğan said, “He sought absolute truth with poetry, which he described as the sultan of arts. According to Necip Fazıl, absolute truth is Allah. Poetry was a search for God through mystery and beauty. He assigned very important duties to poetry and to the poet, whom he saw as a wandering traveler of God’s private country, the unknown world. The Master believed that only the younger generations could turn the ideals, which he dedicated his entire life into reality, into reality. In his own words, the Master struggled for 30 years to ensure that this youth would grow and was thrown into dungeons for this cause. Despite all the prohibitions and obstacles, he tried to instill inspiration, self-confidence and courage, especially in young people, with the Büyük Doğu Magazine, which he published for 35 years, and the Büyük Doğu Society, which he founded. He waged his struggle not in ivory towers, but among the nation, together with his nation, especially the youth. He traveled throughout Anatolia and organized conferences attended by thousands of people. It has been subjected to numerous investigations. He went to prison many times. He was exposed to many injustices, but he never stepped back from the path he believed in. When someone uses the phrase “Mr. judge, we are fed up with you”, his response is very meaningful. As long as you, the innkeeper, and I are a traveler on this road, I will stop by here more often. The Master never gave up hope on this youth, whom he believed would shoulder the burden of ideas of the future. My Lord granted us to shoulder this sincere struggle of the master during our youth. This poor man had the chance to present the jubilee of Necip Fazıl Kısakürek’s 50th year of writing and 40th year of struggle. We had the pleasure of presenting the master while he was alive. 37 years after his death, we had the honor of opening Hagia Sophia, his biggest dream. Praise be to Allah. After 80 years of longing, we broke the chains together and restored Hagia Sophia to its original identity in accordance with Fatih’s will. Hagia Sophia Mosque Kebir returned to its original form. Together we achieve this success. Just like a book, the way the master dreamed. We managed to open this great temple, just like the heart of the sacred Turkish youth. “I once again express my endless gratitude to my Lord for granting us this honor and the good fortune to end the captivity of Hagia Sophia,” he said.

MARCH 31 IS VERY IMPORTANT; THESE MAKE EVEN THE COUNTRY NAKED.

President Erdoğan said, “Believe me, being remembered as the President who reopened Hagia Sophia was the greatest honor in our hearts. Many of the buildings next to Hagia Sophia, I will call them the acquis there now, were renovated during the time of the late Kadir Bey. But unfortunately, the current person has stolen and removed many of the works there, turning them into an emptied ruin. And now we are restoring and renovating it. Nothing is left to them. Believe me, they would even make the country bare. When we took office, Istanbul was full of garbage and mud. That’s how we bought it. But it is obvious what kind of Istanbul we handed over to them. What did they do again now? They turned it into the same thing. They transform. That’s why March 31 is very important. March 31 is very important to bring our Istanbul and Turkey back to their original state. We opened Hagia Sophia. But the ones who will protect it are of course our young people. I wholeheartedly believe that our young people will properly protect this sacred trust. “When I am called out to say ‘I have the time and the place is entrusted to me’, I see a youth who answers ‘I am’, one by one, without looking left or right,” he said.

CONGRATULATIONS TO AWARD RECIPIENTS

President Erdoğan said, “As long as this is the case, with God’s permission, the sound of the Quran from the domes of Hagia Sophia and the call to prayer from its minarets will never decrease. The Sheriff of Hagia Sophia Mosque will continue to greet the hearts of believers forever as the symbol of the Turkish Century. The vein of thought and literature that follows Necip Fazıl’s footsteps still continues to feed our springs of writing, poetry and ideas in our country. We see that the knowledge, culture and art that the master left behind are embraced especially by today’s young writers. We are very pleased that our young people are among our brothers and sisters to whom we will present awards. “We support and encourage our young brothers and sisters with the First Works Award we give in the name of the Master,” he said and congratulated the award recipients.

WE HAVE NOT YET SUCCESSFUL IN ENDING THE GUARDIANNESS IN CULTURE AND ART

President Erdoğan said, “We are members of a nation that has lived with poetry, from its parents to its madmen, from its tradesmen to its saints, and has made life poetry and poetry a lifestyle. It is possible to count hundreds of first-class poets in one breath, from Yunus Emre to Karacaoğlan, from Yahya Kemal to Ziya Pasha, from Şeyh Galip to Necip Fazıl, from Nazım Hikmet to Abdurrahim Karakoç. There are around 4 thousand ghazals in the divan of Suleiman the Magnificent. Just as each couplet in Necip Fazıl’s poem “Only Hotel Rooms” is a masterpiece, the ghazals in Muhibbi Divanı and Fatih Divanı are equally unique works of art. However, we see that we cannot benefit sufficiently from this treasure. Of course, the sharp and sudden break in the language has a great impact on this. We may never be able to fully compensate for the gap created by some moves that weakened our nation’s ties with thousands of years of nutritional resources. Another issue that hinders the flourishing and growth of our cultural and artistic life is the ideological give-and-take relationships that still exist. We come across these intertwined, multi-layered relationships in many fields, from cinema to theatre, from novels to museums. These relations also prevent the emergence of new, free voices and new talents in our country. Here I have to express this point frankly. As a government, we have thankfully ended the tutelage system in politics with the determined, brave and astute steps we have taken in the last 21 years. We have transformed Turkish politics into the most pluralistic, most colorful and most representative structure in its history. But we have not yet succeeded in ending the tutelage in the field of culture and arts. The tutelage system, which takes ideological kinship as a reference rather than quality, quality and success, still continues to exist in the culture and arts community. “We witness the biased and dark side of this mentality in many discussions about Turkey,” he said.

THEY TRY TO LEGITIMATE NETANYAHU’S GENOCIDE POLICY

President Erdoğan said, “For example, they do not smear murderers, harassers, terrorists, and enemies of the country and nation just because it is from their own worldview. The main feature of these circles, which play the records of those who pay for them, like a jukebox, is that they always position themselves against the country and the nation. When it comes to words, they do not leave democracy to anyone. However, they do not refrain from applauding the coup plotters of May 27 and February 28. They make judgments about rights and freedoms. But they see no harm in defending the headscarf ban. They constantly talk about peace, life, and living together, but they do not mind being the penman of the separatist terrorist organization. They do not leave ashes on the barbecue when it comes to human rights. But they do not say a word against the Israeli brutality that has been going on for three months in Gaza. They even try to legitimize Israel’s state terrorism and the genocidal policy of today’s Führer Netanyahu, under the pretext of Hamas. You cannot see them in public on any issue that is for the benefit of the country and the nation and for the benefit of our democracy. But you will definitely see him making adjustments left and right, in newspaper columns on behalf of the tutelage people, and on television screens in the name of the coup plotters. Wherever there is preparation for an action against Turkey and the Turkish nation, you will definitely find them all on the front lines. We consider the increasing recklessness of these circles lately and their efforts to silence everyone by insulting everyone except themselves as signs that the cronyism they have established in our country’s culture, art, sports and media community is now beginning to disintegrate. Necip Fazıl’s life was spent struggling with these circles, which he described as imitators of the West, who were rude to their own people but inferior to the West. We have spent the last 21 years fighting against the volunteer legionnaires of the West, who live here but call to us from Paris, London, Washington, and even Qandil and Pennsylvania. I hope we will emerge victorious from this struggle, just like the others. Turkey’s cultural and artistic climate will definitely reach the levels it deserves. “Hopefully, we will achieve this together with you,” he said.

WE WANT TURKISH SPORTS TO BE ON THE AGENDA WITH SUCCESSES, NOT WITH DEBATES

President Erdoğan said, “I would like to underline here the events we heard about last night. We want Turkish sports, especially football, to come to the fore with achievements, not debates. Whatever the reason, turning sports into an appetizer of daily political competition is wrong, erroneous, and has no benefit for our sports. We see the statements made by opposition parties since last night as new examples of exploitative politics. The Republic is the common value of 85 million. Gazi Mustafa Kemal is the founder of this country. With all due respect, I say that until yesterday, what those who said ‘You are not Ataturk’s soldiers, but his dogs’ and those who walked hand in hand with those who walked arm in arm, have no value in our eyes. Even though CHP does not know how we defend the honor, dignity and dignity of Turkey and the Turkish nation, the whole world knows very well. Even if the opposition does not know how we protect the reputation of our country, all humanity knows very well. CHP and its allies should stop giving lectures. If they are sincere, they should first go and hold accountable the alliance points that are extensions of the separatist organization. We cannot allow yesterday’s incident to be taken out of context and used as show and provocation material. We cannot in any way excuse the immoral criticism of the nation’s faith and sacred values, especially over a tragic event. We have not hesitated to do whatever needs to be done, whatever step needs to be taken in this regard, and we will not hesitate. Due to yesterday’s incident, I would like to thank football fans: I have spent 20 years with football, I have never watched from the stands like these. I convey my best wishes to the sports community. “I expect all our clubs to sincerely embrace the spirit of fair play, which represents peace, solidarity and cooperation in sports,” he said.

THE AWARDS HAVE BEEN FOUND THEIR WINNERS

Prof. Dr. M. Fatih Andı, Prof. Dr. Hicabi Kırlangıç, Prof. Dr. Turan Karataş, Assoc. Dr. As a result of the decision taken by the jury consisting of Ahmet Murat Özel and Necip Tosun, the names deemed worthy of the 2023 Necip Fazıl Awards received their awards from President Erdoğan.

The award winners are as follows:

Necip Fazıl Poetry Award: Ali Günvar

Necip Fazıl Story-Novel Award: Selahattin Yusuf

Necip Fazıl Idea-Research Award: Ahmet Ayhan Çitil

Necip Fazıl First Works Award: Sema Bayar

Necip Fazıl First Works Award: Rıdvan Tulum

Necip Fazıl International Culture and Arts Award: Nacer Khemir

Necip Fazıl Children’s Literature Award: Figen Yaman Coşar

Necip Fazıl Visual Arts Award: Selahattin Sancaklı

Necip Fazıl Architecture Award: Samsun University. Transformation of Tobacco Warehouses in Ballıca Campus into the Faculty of Architecture and Design (İbrahim Doğru, Asım Divleli, Selçuk Taşar, Ahmet Yılmaz, Hakkı Yiğit, Sami Ateşçi)

Necip Fazıl Music Award: Büşra Kayıkçı

Necip Fazıl Respect Award: Hüsrev Hatemi